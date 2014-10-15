* S.Korea c.bank cuts rate, further easing doubted
* Won gains on stop-loss dollar selling
* More rate cut may not put pressure on won -analyst
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 15 South Korea's won turned
firmer as the central bank did not provide clear signs of
further policy easing after it cut rates on Wednesday, while
emerging Asian currencies mostly weakened on worries about a
slowing global economy.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee (MPC) slashed
its base rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 percent,
the lowest since mid-2010, as expected.
After the decision, the won fell as much as 0.4
percent to 1,069.1 per dollar. Three-year treasury bond futures
also rose by up to 0.18 points.
The won reversed its depreciation on stop-loss dollar
selling as some economists saw a slim chance of more rate cuts
ahead. The futures contract also pared gains.
"Interestingly, at the last paragraph of its MPC about
future monetary policy, they added that they will 'pay greater
attention to financial stability'," said Frances Cheung, head of
Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Financial stability in the current situation indicates the
risk of "too low" interest rates, she said.
"If they decide to pay more attention to it, it means they
may be getting reluctant to further ease. I prefer to sell
USD/KRW at the current level," added Cheung.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said a base rate of 2.00
percent was low enough to support growth.
The central bank, however, lowered inflation and growth
targets. That prompted other economists to expect further
easing.
"It's better to open the door for one more cut, probably
early next year, given slower growth in Europe and China, as
well as weak inflationary pressure," said Shin Dong-su, a
fixed-income analyst at NH Investment & Securities in Seoul.
Shin doubted if such expectations would put further pressure
on the won.
"I don't think a further rate cut impact on the won would be
big. It is hard to expect European investors to exit, given
yield differences between Europe and Korea," Shin said.
RINGGIT
Malaysia's ringgit eased as the dollar rose
against a basket of major currencies amid worries about a
sluggish European economy.
Investors were awaiting September consumer inflation data
due later in the day.
In August, Malaysia's consumer price index rose 3.3 percent
from a year earlier, marginally above market expectations.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0410 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.21 107.05 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.2764 1.2760 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.398 30.430 +0.11
Korean won 1063.00 1064.50 +0.14
Baht 32.52 32.51 -0.03
Peso 44.88 44.82 -0.13
Rupiah 12227.00 12205.00 -0.18
Rupee 61.41 61.41 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2715 3.2665 -0.15
Yuan 6.1264 6.1247 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.21 105.28 -1.80
Sing dlr 1.2764 1.2632 -1.03
Taiwan dlr 30.398 29.950 -1.47
Korean won 1063.00 1055.40 -0.71
Baht 32.52 32.86 +1.05
Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08
Rupiah 12227.00 12160.00 -0.55
Rupee 61.41 61.80 +0.64
Ringgit 3.2715 3.2755 +0.12
Yuan 6.1264 6.0539 -1.18
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)