SINGAPORE, Oct 15 South Korea's won ended higher
in Seoul on Wednesday as the central bank cut interest rates but
gave little sign that it intended easing further. Most other
emerging Asian currencies eased slightly on worries about a
slowing global economy.
The won had weakened after the Bank of Korea
slashed its base rate by 25 basis points to 2.00
percent, the lowest since mid-2010, as expected.
The won subsequently recovered on stop-loss dollar selling
and ended the day stronger as some economists saw little chance
of more rate cuts ahead.
Indonesia's rupiah dipped on dollar demand from
importers for payments.
The rupiah pared some of earlier losses as Jakarta shares
rose 0.9 percent, outperforming other Southeast Asian
peers.
Still, investors stayed wary as a finance ministry document
showed Indonesia faces a $6.15 billion tax revenue shortfall
this year.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.21 107.05 -0.15
Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2760 -0.14
Taiwan dlr 30.413 30.430 +0.06
Korean won 1064.44 1064.50 +0.01
Baht 32.51 32.51 +0.02
Peso 44.83 44.82 -0.01
Rupiah 12227.00 12205.00 -0.18
Rupee 61.41 61.41 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2745 3.2665 -0.24
Yuan 6.1256 6.1247 -0.01
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.21 105.28 -1.80
Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2632 -1.14
Taiwan dlr 30.413 29.950 -1.52
Korean won 1064.44 1055.40 -0.85
Baht 32.51 32.86 +1.09
Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.96
Rupiah 12227.00 12160.00 -0.55
Rupee 61.41 61.80 +0.64
Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03
Yuan 6.1256 6.0539 -1.17
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)