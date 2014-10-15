(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 15 South Korea's won ended higher in Seoul on Wednesday as the central bank cut interest rates but gave little sign that it intended easing further. Most other emerging Asian currencies eased slightly on worries about a slowing global economy. The won had weakened after the Bank of Korea slashed its base rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 percent, the lowest since mid-2010, as expected. The won subsequently recovered on stop-loss dollar selling and ended the day stronger as some economists saw little chance of more rate cuts ahead. Indonesia's rupiah dipped on dollar demand from importers for payments. The rupiah pared some of earlier losses as Jakarta shares rose 0.9 percent, outperforming other Southeast Asian peers. Still, investors stayed wary as a finance ministry document showed Indonesia faces a $6.15 billion tax revenue shortfall this year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.21 107.05 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2760 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.413 30.430 +0.06 Korean won 1064.44 1064.50 +0.01 Baht 32.51 32.51 +0.02 Peso 44.83 44.82 -0.01 Rupiah 12227.00 12205.00 -0.18 Rupee 61.41 61.41 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2665 -0.24 Yuan 6.1256 6.1247 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.21 105.28 -1.80 Sing dlr 1.2778 1.2632 -1.14 Taiwan dlr 30.413 29.950 -1.52 Korean won 1064.44 1055.40 -0.85 Baht 32.51 32.86 +1.09 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.96 Rupiah 12227.00 12160.00 -0.55 Rupee 61.41 61.80 +0.64 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03 Yuan 6.1256 6.0539 -1.17 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)