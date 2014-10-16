* U.S. Treasury: S.Korea taken to task for FX intervention * Offshore funds buy won; Taiwan dollar up on shirt-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as disappointing U.S. data eased expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, denting U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. The won advanced after U.S. government said on Wednesday the currency was undervalued and South Korea's authorities should allow it to appreciate further. Taiwan's dollar gained on short-covering. The U.S. dollar fell to a three-week low against a basket of major currencies overnight and the 10-year Treasury yield hit a 17-month trough. Sluggish U.S. data such as weak retail sales and manufacturing activity numbers deepened global growth concerns, with investors already worried about Europe and China slowing. Pessimism over the global economy kept investors from adding emerging Asian currencies despite expectations of a deferment in U.S. interest rate increases. "Delaying the rate hike due to a weak global economy is bad. That would be risk-off," said Nizam Idris, head of strategy for fixed income and currencies at Macquarie Bank in Singapore. He was reluctant to buy emerging Asian currencies against the dollar now, saying: "I will stay out of outright dollar/Asia trade." WON The won gained on buying from offshore funds amid broad weakness in the dollar and a U.S. Treasury Department report. "The specific statement that 'the won should be allowed to appreciate further' was new to the October report," HSBC said in a client note. "The new comments on KRW undervaluation could benefit the KRW in the near-term, especially when taking into account the signs that Korea's policy makers are becoming more willing to stabilise the currency." it added. The South Korean currency gave up some of earlier appreciation on global economic concerns. Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said Asia's fourth-largest economy also faces downside risks, possibly endangering the government's growth target of 3.7 percent for this year. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as traders squared long positions in the U.S. dollar. The island's currency pared some of its gains as foreign investors continued to sell local stocks. Foreigners have sold a combined net 33.1 billion Taiwan dollar ($1.1 billion) in the first 15 days of the month, according to exchange data. Traders were also wary of possible intervention by the central bank to stem the currency's appreciation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.15 107.28 +1.06 Sing dlr 1.2718 1.2720 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.361 30.420 +0.19 Korean won 1061.33 1063.10 +0.17 Baht 32.42 32.51 +0.27 Peso 44.83 44.83 +0.00 Rupiah 12228.00 12223.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.63 61.41 -0.36 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2775 +0.11 Yuan 6.1240 6.1259 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.15 105.28 -0.82 Sing dlr 1.2718 1.2632 -0.68 Taiwan dlr 30.361 29.950 -1.35 Korean won 1061.33 1055.40 -0.56 Baht 32.42 32.86 +1.35 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.96 Rupiah 12228.00 12160.00 -0.56 Rupee 61.63 61.80 +0.28 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2755 +0.05 Yuan 6.1240 6.0539 -1.14 ($1=30.3100 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Eric Meijer)