SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Thursday as disappointing U.S. data eased expectations
of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, denting U.S.
Treasury yields.
The won advanced on demand from exporters for
settlements and offshore funds. U.S. government said on
Wednesday the currency was undervalued and South Korea's
authorities should allow it to appreciate further.
Taiwan's dollar and the Thai baht gained
on short-covering.
The Indian rupee failed to join regional
appreciation as the country's trade deficit in September
widened.
Emerging Asian currencies gave up some of earlier gains on
increasing worries about a sluggish global economy.
Sluggish U.S. data such as weak retail sales and
manufacturing activity numbers deepened global growth concerns,
with investors already worried about Europe and China
slowing.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 105.89 107.28 +1.31
Sing dlr 1.2710 1.2720 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.396 30.420 +0.08
Korean won 1061.65 1063.10 +0.14
Baht 32.44 32.51 +0.22
Peso 44.87 44.83 -0.10
Rupiah 12232.00 12223.00 -0.07
Rupee 61.53 61.41 -0.20
Ringgit 3.2745 3.2775 +0.09
Yuan 6.1238 6.1259 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 105.89 105.28 -0.58
Sing dlr 1.2710 1.2632 -0.61
Taiwan dlr 30.396 29.950 -1.47
Korean won 1061.65 1055.40 -0.59
Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.30
Peso 44.87 44.40 -1.06
Rupiah 12232.00 12160.00 -0.59
Rupee 61.53 61.80 +0.44
Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03
Yuan 6.1238 6.0539 -1.14
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)