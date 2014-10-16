(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Thursday as disappointing U.S. data eased expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, denting U.S. Treasury yields. The won advanced on demand from exporters for settlements and offshore funds. U.S. government said on Wednesday the currency was undervalued and South Korea's authorities should allow it to appreciate further. Taiwan's dollar and the Thai baht gained on short-covering. The Indian rupee failed to join regional appreciation as the country's trade deficit in September widened. Emerging Asian currencies gave up some of earlier gains on increasing worries about a sluggish global economy. Sluggish U.S. data such as weak retail sales and manufacturing activity numbers deepened global growth concerns, with investors already worried about Europe and China slowing. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 105.89 107.28 +1.31 Sing dlr 1.2710 1.2720 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.396 30.420 +0.08 Korean won 1061.65 1063.10 +0.14 Baht 32.44 32.51 +0.22 Peso 44.87 44.83 -0.10 Rupiah 12232.00 12223.00 -0.07 Rupee 61.53 61.41 -0.20 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2775 +0.09 Yuan 6.1238 6.1259 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 105.89 105.28 -0.58 Sing dlr 1.2710 1.2632 -0.61 Taiwan dlr 30.396 29.950 -1.47 Korean won 1061.65 1055.40 -0.59 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.30 Peso 44.87 44.40 -1.06 Rupiah 12232.00 12160.00 -0.59 Rupee 61.53 61.80 +0.44 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03 Yuan 6.1238 6.0539 -1.14 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)