Oct 17 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.38 106.33 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.2729 1.2740 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.396 30.410 +0.05 Korean won 1061.10 1061.50 +0.04 Baht 32.43 32.52 +0.28 Peso 44.92 44.87 -0.10 Rupiah 12220.00 12245.00 +0.20 Rupee 61.84 61.84 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2830 +0.00 Yuan 6.1250 6.1231 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.38 105.28 -1.04 Sing dlr 1.2729 1.2632 -0.76 Taiwan dlr 30.396 29.950 -1.47 Korean won 1061.10 1055.40 -0.54 Baht 32.43 32.86 +1.33 Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.16 Rupiah 12220.00 12160.00 -0.49 Rupee 61.84 61.80 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2830 3.2755 -0.23 Yuan 6.1250 6.0539 -1.16