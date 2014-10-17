* Indonesia Widodo to hike fuel prices by 50 pct * Prabowo finally congratulates president-elect Widodo * Won down for day, but leads weekly Asia FX gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday to pare weekly gains as underlying worries about a global economic slowdown kept investors away from risky assets. Indonesia's rupiah bucked the regional fall, hitting a two-week high. President-elect Joko Widodo plans to raise fuel prices, his advisor told Reuters. Widodo's rival Prabowo Subianto also said his party would support him, easing political uncertainties. Regional units started the day firmer as solid U.S. economic data eased concerns over global growth. The head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, also said the U.S. central bank may want to keep up its bond-buying stimulus for now due to a drop in inflation expectations. The comments were not enough to support emerging Asian currencies amid global growth fears. Slowing weekly U.S. jobless claims and strong industrial production may revive expectations of interest rate hikes by the Fed, some analysts said. "Fed normalisation process will emerge again," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore, adding any uptick in emerging Asian currencies would be possible only in the near term. He prefers relative trades among emerging Asian currencies such as buying the Philippine peso against the Indonesian rupiah to buying regional units to the dollar. A rise in U.S. borrowing costs usually reduces the attractiveness of higher-yields in Asia. South Korea's won led daily losses among emerging Asian currencies as foreign investors continued to sell Seoul shares. Foreigners have been net sellers in the main local equity markets during all daily sessions in October, dumping a combined net 2.3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) so far this month, according to Korea Exchange data. The Philippine peso eased as the central bank said inflation has peaked and was expected to ease late in the year. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 0.8 percent to 12,150 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 3. Widodo plans to raise the price of subsidised gasoline and diesel by around 50 percent within two weeks of taking office, a move that will save the government nearly $13 billion next year, one of his advisor told Reuters. Prabowo, who leads the opposition coalition that controls parliament, congratulated and saluted Widodo, alleviating concerns over a political gridlock. Jakarta shares rose nearly 1 percent and government bond yields fell. WEEKLY GAINS For the week, the won led gains among emerging Asian currencies with a 0.7 percent appreciation against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Bank of Korea on Wednesday cut interest rates as expected, but did not provide clear signs of further easing. That prompted investors to unwind bearish bets on the currency. The rupiah has risen 0.4 percent. The Singapore dollar gained 0.3 percent as investors sought safer assets within Asia and after the city-state's central bank stuck to its tight monetary policy. China's yuan and Taiwan's dollar have risen 0.1 percent each. Some Southeast Asian currencies failed to ride the regional appreciation mood. The Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.8 percent after the central bank chief was quoted as saying the country still needs supportive monetary policy due to the uncertain global environment. Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, expected Northeast Asian currencies to outperform Southeast Asian peers. "CNY stability is helping north Asia which is more exposed to China," Yokota in Singapore said, referring to the yuan. "They all have current account surpluses that make them less vulnerable to capital flows." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.26 106.33 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.2728 1.2740 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.411 30.410 -0.00 Korean won 1063.41 1061.50 -0.18 Baht 32.44 32.52 +0.25 Peso 44.95 44.87 -0.18 Rupiah 12170.00 12245.00 +0.62 Rupee 61.60 61.84 +0.38 Ringgit 3.2835 3.2830 -0.02 Yuan 6.1251 6.1231 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.26 105.28 -0.93 Sing dlr 1.2728 1.2632 -0.75 Taiwan dlr 30.411 29.950 -1.52 Korean won 1063.41 1055.40 -0.75 Baht 32.44 32.86 +1.29 Peso 44.95 44.40 -1.23 Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08 Rupee 61.60 61.80 +0.32 Ringgit 3.2835 3.2755 -0.24 Yuan 6.1251 6.0539 -1.16 ($1=1,063.5 won) (Editing by Sunil Nair)