(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Indonesia's rupiah was set to post the largest daily gain in more than three months on Friday, supported by President-elect Joko Widodo's plan to hike fuel prices and an easing in political uncertainties. Most other emerging Asian currencies rebounded as investors covered short positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech later in the day. The rupiah rose 0.9 percent to 12,135 per dollar as of 0820 GMT. If the Indonesian currency maintains its gain, it would be the largest daily percentage appreciation since July 7, according to Thomson Reuters data. Widodo plans to raise the price of subsidised gasoline and diesel by around 50 percent within two weeks of taking office on Monday, a move that will save the government nearly $13 billion next year, one of his advisers told Reuters. His rival Prabowo Subianto also said his party would support him, easing political uncertainties. "I added rupiah positions on political euphoria and possible fuel hikes," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. The rupiah has risen 0.7 percent against the dollar so far this week, leading weekly regional appreciation. The South Korean won ended the week up 0.4 percent. The Bank of Korea on Wednesday cut interest rates as expected, but did not provide clear signs of further easing. That prompted investors to unwind bearish bets on the currency. Thailand's baht has risen 0.4 percent, while the Singapore dollar has appreciated 0.3 percent. The Chinese yuan was up 0.1 percent. The Malaysian ringgit has lost 0.6 percent after the central bank chief was quoted as saying the country still needs supportive monetary policy due to the uncertain global environment. The Philippine peso closed the week down 0.3 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0820 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.55 106.33 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.2721 1.2740 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.411 30.410 -0.00 Korean won 1063.17 1061.50 -0.16 Baht 32.34 32.52 +0.55 Peso 44.91 44.87 -0.09 Rupiah 12135.00 12245.00 +0.91 Rupee 61.52 61.84 +0.51 Ringgit 3.2765 3.2830 +0.20 Yuan 6.1238 6.1231 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.55 105.28 -1.20 Sing dlr 1.2721 1.2632 -0.70 Taiwan dlr 30.411 29.950 -1.52 Korean won 1063.17 1055.40 -0.73 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.60 Peso 44.91 44.40 -1.15 Rupiah 12135.00 12160.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.52 61.80 +0.46 Ringgit 3.2765 3.2755 -0.03 Yuan 6.1238 6.0539 -1.14 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)