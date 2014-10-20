* Reform-minded Widodo takes over as Indonesia's new
president
* Jakarta stocks, Indonesia bond prices rise
* Won gains on stocks, offshore funds
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 The Indonesia rupiah led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, hitting a three-week
peak on higher stocks and bond prices as hopes over the new
president's economic reforms grew.
Emerging Asian currencies rose as solid U.S. data and
corporate earnings calmed concerns over a global economic
slowdown. Regional equity markets also rallied.
The rupiah gained as much as 0.9 percent to 11,994
per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 26. Jakarta shares
advanced 1.2 percent. Government bond yields slumped with the
10-year yield down to 8.101 percent, its lowest
since Sept. 9.
Reform-minded Joko Widodo earlier in the day took over as
president of Southeast Asia's top economy.
"Foreign and local banks sold dollar/rupiah on today's big
event, Jokowi's inauguration," said a Jakarta-based currency
trader referring to Widodo.
Last week, the rupiah was the best-performing emerging Asian
currency with a 0.9 percent gain against the dollar, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
A Widodo adviser told Reuters last week the new government
planned to order the steepest fuel price increase in nine years
"within the first two weeks of taking office."
Still, the new president may struggle to find support from
parliament as a stiff opposition coalition could hurt his
ability to carry out reforms, analysts said.
"The road ahead will not be smooth for Jokowi and markets
seem to have been reminded of this in the past month or so," DBS
said in a client note.
"A fragmented parliament may remain a hurdle for the new
government."
Foreigners sold a combined net 6.1 trillion rupiah ($507.70
million) worth of Jakarta stocks in the first 17 days of
October, according to Thomson Reuters data. In bond markets,
they cut government debt holdings to 440.82 trillion rupiah as
of Oct. 15 from end of September, the government data showed.
WON
The won gained as Seoul shares jumped 1.5 percent
with foreign investors' net buying for the first time this
month.
Offshore funds also bought the won, traders said.
Caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign
exchange authorities to stem the won's appreciation as it
touched its strongest in more than a week against the yen
.
The won gained as much as 0.8 percent to 9.8603 to the
Japanese currency, its strongest since Oct. 10.
"The yen/won exchange rate could limit the won's strength
(against the dollar)," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
"Higher stocks looked to have been priced in to some degree.
I don't expect the won to rise much further."
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye and other senior
officials have expressed concerns over the won's strength
against the yen as the country competes against Japan in
overseas exports markets.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 107.37 106.93 -0.41
Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2752 +0.22
Taiwan dlr 30.393 30.421 +0.09
Korean won 1059.70 1065.90 +0.59
Baht 32.35 32.38 +0.09
Peso 44.82 44.91 +0.20
Rupiah 12020.00 12105.00 +0.71
Rupee 61.23 61.44 +0.34
Ringgit 3.2715 3.2740 +0.08
Yuan 6.1239 6.1240 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 107.37 105.28 -1.95
Sing dlr 1.2724 1.2632 -0.72
Taiwan dlr 30.393 29.950 -1.46
Korean won 1059.70 1055.40 -0.41
Baht 32.35 32.86 +1.59
Peso 44.82 44.40 -0.95
Rupiah 12020.00 12160.00 +1.16
Rupee 61.23 61.80 +0.93
Ringgit 3.2715 3.2755 +0.12
Yuan 6.1239 6.0539 -1.14
($1=12,015 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)