(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 20 The Indonesian rupiah rose to its strongest in more than three weeks on Monday as stocks and bonds rallied on hopes over the new president's economic reforms. Emerging Asian currencies strengthened as solid U.S. data and corporate earnings calmed concerns over a global economic slowdown. The rupiah gained as much as 0.9 percent to 11,994 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 26. Reform-minded Joko Widodo earlier in the day took over as the president of Southeast Asia's top economy. The rupiah pared some of its earlier gains on fears Widodo may struggle to find support from parliament for reforms. A stiff opposition coalition could hurt his ability to carry out reforms, analysts said. South Korea's won advanced as Seoul shares ended up 1.6 percent and on demand from offshore funds. The won cut some of its gains on dollar bids from local importers for payments and amid caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem its appreciation. The Thai baht rose as much as 0.4 percent to 32.255 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 26, as Bangkok shares rose on expectations of capital inflows. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.06 106.93 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2725 1.2752 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.402 30.421 +0.06 Korean won 1059.51 1065.90 +0.60 Baht 32.29 32.38 +0.26 Peso 44.82 44.91 +0.20 Rupiah 12030.00 12105.00 +0.62 Rupee 61.27 61.44 +0.28 Ringgit 3.2690 3.2740 +0.15 Yuan 6.1230 6.1240 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.06 105.28 -1.67 Sing dlr 1.2725 1.2632 -0.73 Taiwan dlr 30.402 29.950 -1.49 Korean won 1059.51 1055.40 -0.39 Baht 32.29 32.86 +1.76 Peso 44.82 44.40 -0.95 Rupiah 12030.00 12160.00 +1.08 Rupee 61.27 61.80 +0.87 Ringgit 3.2690 3.2755 +0.20 Yuan 6.1230 6.0539 -1.13 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)