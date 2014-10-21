Oct 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.75 106.95 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2695 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.382 30.415 +0.11 Korean won 1055.45 1059.60 +0.39 Baht 32.25 32.32 +0.22 Peso 44.79 44.82 +0.08 Rupiah 12000.00 12030.00 +0.25 Rupee 61.36 61.36 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2605 3.2720 +0.35 Yuan 6.1235 6.1229 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.75 105.28 -1.38 Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2632 -0.57 Taiwan dlr 30.382 29.950 -1.42 Korean won 1055.45 1055.40 -0.00 Baht 32.25 32.86 +1.89 Peso 44.79 44.40 -0.87 Rupiah 12000.00 12160.00 +1.33 Rupee 61.36 61.80 +0.72 Ringgit 3.2605 3.2755 +0.46 Yuan 6.1235 6.0539 -1.14 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)