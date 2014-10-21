* Rupiah up on foreign banks' buying; Indonesian yields down * Won may strengthen to 1,050.5/dollar - analysts * Ringgit up on demand from offshore funds; importers limit gains (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as China's economic growth was stronger than expected in the third quarter, with the Indonesian rupiah hitting its highest in nearly four weeks on hopes a new government will push through economic reform. China's economy, the world's second-largest, expanded 7.3 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. That was slightly above the 7.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll but the slowest pace since the 2008/09 global financial crisis, so some analysts still expect that Beijing will need to unveil more stimulus to support the economy. "The data was positive for Asian currencies as the Chinese number was not that bad and we also have stimulus hopes," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. She said she preferred the Chinese yuan, Thai baht and Indian rupee to other Asian currencies due to stable inflation and politics. The baht is the best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 2.0 percent appreciation against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. The rupee was third best. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 0.7 percent to 11,950 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 25, on demand from foreign banks. Government bond yields extended their slide, with the 10-year yield down to 8.035 percent, the lowest since Sept. 8. "There are big expectations of the new leader," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, referring to President Joko Widodo, who took office on Monday. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,993 rupiah per dollar, stronger than Monday's 12,041. WON The South Korean won gained as the higher-than-expected Chinese growth data eased worries about the health of South Korea's top export market. Concern over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities weakened as the yen rose. The won may strengthen further due to expectations of demand from exporters for month-end settlements, traders said. "It is more likely to see the low 1,050 levels," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul, referring to the won's exchange rate per dollar. It may head to 1,050.5, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between September and October. It was around 1,053 per dollar on Tuesday. RINGGIT Malaysia's ringgit gained as offshore real money funds bought its non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) to seek higher yields, traders said. But spot ringgit pared some of its gains as traders took profits. Dollar demand from local importers was also cited. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.46 106.95 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2695 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.415 +0.12 Korean won 1053.41 1059.60 +0.59 Baht 32.23 32.32 +0.29 Peso 44.77 44.82 +0.12 Rupiah 11985.00 12030.00 +0.38 Rupee 61.27 61.36 +0.15 Ringgit 3.2565 3.2720 +0.48 Yuan 6.1217 6.1229 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.46 105.28 -1.11 Sing dlr 1.2680 1.2632 -0.38 Taiwan dlr 30.379 29.950 -1.41 Korean won 1053.41 1055.40 +0.19 Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.96 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.83 Rupiah 11985.00 12160.00 +1.46 Rupee 61.27 61.80 +0.87 Ringgit 3.2565 3.2755 +0.58 Yuan 6.1217 6.0539 -1.11 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in Seoul; Editing by Alan Raybould)