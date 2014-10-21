(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Emerging Asian currencies edged up on Tuesday, supported by relief that China's economy was not slowing sharply, while the Indonesian rupiah hit its highest in nearly four weeks on hopes a new government will push through economic reform. China's economy, the world's second-largest, expanded 7.3 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the weakest growth rate in nearly six years but slightly better than expectations. While the data eases concerns that the world's second-largest economy will face a hard landing, it reinforces some expectations the government will roll out more stimulus to support growth. The rupiah earlier appreciated as much as 0.7 percent to 11,950 per dollar, its strongest since Sept. 25, on demand from foreign banks. The Indonesian currency pared some gains as investors took profits focusing on the new cabinet. South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies as China's growth data eased worries about the health of the country's top export market. Offshore funds bought the won, traders said. The Malaysian ringgit rose as offshore real money funds bought its non-deliverable forwards for higher yields, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.57 106.95 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2697 1.2695 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.390 30.415 +0.08 Korean won 1054.46 1059.60 +0.49 Baht 32.24 32.32 +0.25 Peso 44.75 44.82 +0.16 Rupiah 11990.00 12030.00 +0.33 Rupee 61.28 61.36 +0.13 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2720 +0.31 Yuan 6.1204 6.1229 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.57 105.28 -1.22 Sing dlr 1.2697 1.2632 -0.51 Taiwan dlr 30.390 29.950 -1.45 Korean won 1054.46 1055.40 +0.09 Baht 32.24 32.86 +1.92 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.79 Rupiah 11990.00 12160.00 +1.42 Rupee 61.28 61.80 +0.85 Ringgit 3.2620 3.2755 +0.41 Yuan 6.1204 6.0539 -1.09 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)