Oct 22 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.86 107.00 +0.13 *Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2715 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.374 30.401 +0.09 Korean won 1054.24 1054.70 +0.04 Baht 32.27 32.27 -0.01 Peso 44.79 44.75 -0.10 Rupiah 12020.00 11995.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.31 61.31 +0.00 *Ringgit 3.2630 3.2630 +0.00 Yuan 6.1200 6.1212 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.86 105.28 -1.48 Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2632 -0.57 Taiwan dlr 30.374 29.950 -1.40 Korean won 1054.24 1055.40 +0.11 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.82 Peso 44.79 44.40 -0.88 Rupiah 12020.00 12160.00 +1.16 Rupee 61.31 61.80 +0.80 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38 Yuan 6.1200 6.0539 -1.08 * Financial markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Kim COghill)