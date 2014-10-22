* Won up on exporters, offshore funds * Rupiah eases on importers, traders book profits (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Oct 22 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Wednesday as regional stocks advanced and sentiment improved, with the European Central Bank seen readying to launch its plan to buy corporate bonds. South Korea's won gained on demand from exporters for month-end settlements and as some offshore funds bought the currency. Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose nearly 1 percent, tracking higher U.S. stocks after stronger-than-expected earnings from Apple Inc and Texas Instruments Inc. Risk appetite improved as the ECB is considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as soon as December, several sources told Reuters. Emerging Asian currencies, however, failed to fully benefit from strong equity performances and the ECB's stimulus plan as the dollar broadly rose against a basket of major currencies. "Any rebound in Asian currencies is unlikely to last long," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Given differentials in economic fundamentals and interest rates, the dollar's strong trend will sustain." RUPIAH The rupiah eased on dollar demand from importers for month-end payments. Traders booked profits from gains in the currency, which on Tuesday hit its strongest in about four weeks. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,026 rupiah per dollar, weaker than Tuesday's 11,993. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.92 107.00 +0.07 *Sing dlr 1.2707 1.2715 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.381 30.401 +0.07 Korean won 1053.80 1054.70 +0.09 Baht 32.32 32.27 -0.14 Peso 44.78 44.75 -0.07 Rupiah 12015.00 11995.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.22 61.31 +0.16 *Ringgit 3.2630 3.2630 0.00 Yuan 6.1178 6.1212 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.92 105.28 -1.54 Sing dlr 1.2707 1.2632 -0.59 Taiwan dlr 30.381 29.950 -1.42 Korean won 1053.80 1055.40 +0.15 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.69 Peso 44.78 44.40 -0.86 Rupiah 12015.00 12160.00 +1.21 Rupee 61.22 61.80 +0.96 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38 Yuan 6.1178 6.0539 -1.04 * Financial markets in Malaysia and Singapore are closed for holidays. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)