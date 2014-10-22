(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 22 The South Korean won rose to its strongest in more than three weeks on Wednesday, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies on higher regional stocks and improving sentiment with the European Central Bank's plan to buy corporate bonds. The won gained as much as 0.3 percent to 1,051.1 per dollar, its highest since Sept. 29, on demand from exporters for month-end settlements and as some offshore funds bought the currency. Stop-loss dollar selling also supported the won. Risk appetite improved as the ECB is considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as soon as December, several sources told Reuters. Indonesia's rupiah failed to join Asian appreciation on dollar bids from importers for payments. Traders booked profits from gains in the currency, which on Tuesday hit its strongest in about four weeks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 106.95 107.00 +0.05 *Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2715 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.383 30.401 +0.06 Korean won 1051.53 1054.70 +0.30 Baht 32.32 32.27 -0.16 Peso 44.80 44.75 -0.12 Rupiah 12015.00 11995.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.24 61.31 +0.12 *Ringgit 3.2630 3.2630 0.00 Yuan 6.1175 6.1212 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 106.95 105.28 -1.57 Sing dlr 1.2703 1.2632 -0.56 Taiwan dlr 30.383 29.950 -1.43 Korean won 1051.53 1055.40 +0.37 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.66 Peso 44.80 44.40 -0.90 Rupiah 12015.00 12160.00 +1.21 Rupee 61.24 61.80 +0.92 Ringgit 3.2630 3.2755 +0.38 Yuan 6.1175 6.0539 -1.04 * Financial markets in Malaysia and Singapore were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)