Oct 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.16 107.14 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2732 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.384 30.393 +0.03 Korean won 1055.40 1051.40 -0.38 *Baht 32.32 32.32 0.00 Peso 44.84 44.80 -0.08 Rupiah 12030.00 12010.00 -0.17 Rupee 61.31 61.31 0.00 Ringgit 3.2665 3.2630 -0.11 Yuan 6.1195 6.1185 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.16 105.28 -1.76 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.384 29.950 -1.43 Korean won 1055.40 1055.40 +0.00 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.69 Peso 44.84 44.40 -0.98 Rupiah 12030.00 12160.00 +1.08 Rupee 61.31 61.80 +0.80 Ringgit 3.2665 3.2755 +0.28 Yuan 6.1195 6.0539 -1.07 * Financial markets in Thailand are closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)