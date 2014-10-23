(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 23 South Korea's won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar rose after an uptick in inflation, while concerns over slowing global growth hurt regional stocks. The Philippine peso cut earlier gains in one-month non-deliverable forwards against the dollar after a deputy central bank governor said the monetary authority lowered its inflation estimates for 2014 to 2016. The won fell as President Park Geun-hye again expressed concerns about the weak yen's impact on local exporters. Importers' dollar demand also put pressure on the currency. Indonesia's rupiah eased as President Joko Widodo failed to finalise his cabinet on Wednesday. The Malaysian ringgit fell as investors covered short positions in the dollar. China's factory sector grew slightly faster than expected in October, a private survey showed. The mildly stronger flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index did not indicate a turnaround in the world's second-largest economy in the fourth quarter, analysts said. U.S. consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in the 12 months through September, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve might delay interest rate hikes next year. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 107.27 107.14 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2732 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.394 30.393 -0.00 Korean won 1055.42 1051.40 -0.38 *Baht 32.32 32.32 0.00 Peso 44.81 44.80 -0.01 Rupiah 12050.00 12010.00 -0.33 *Rupee 61.31 61.31 0.00 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2630 -0.37 Yuan 6.1189 6.1185 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 107.27 105.28 -1.86 Sing dlr 1.2723 1.2632 -0.72 Taiwan dlr 30.394 29.950 -1.46 Korean won 1055.42 1055.40 -0.00 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.69 Peso 44.81 44.40 -0.92 Rupiah 12050.00 12160.00 +0.91 Rupee 61.31 61.80 +0.80 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2755 +0.02 Yuan 6.1189 6.0539 -1.06 * Financial markets in India and Thailand were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)