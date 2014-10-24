(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday, paring some of their weekly gains, as risk sentiment weakened after a doctor in New York tested positive for Ebola, the first case in America's largest city. South Korea's won slid for the day as investors took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency of the week. The won recovered most of its earlier losses on expectation of inflows after Korea Electronic Power Corp launched on Thursday an up to $830-million share offering. For the week, the South Korean currency rose 0.8 percent against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Exporters bought the won for month-end settlements and offshore funds purchased the unit to cover short positions. Indonesia's rupiah appreciated 0.3 percent as reform-minded President Joko Widodo took office. The Indian rupee ended the week up 0.2 percent amid hopes for further economic reforms by the government. Domestic financial markets have been closed since Thursday for holidays and trading will resume on Monday. The Philippine peso closed the week 0.2 percent higher. Thailand's baht bucked against regional weekly appreciation with a 0.1 percent loss. The baht fell on Friday due to dollar demand from importers for payments. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.22 108.28 +0.06 Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2773 +0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.405 +0.00 Korean won 1057.73 1056.10 -0.15 Baht 32.40 32.33 -0.21 Peso 44.81 44.81 -0.01 Rupiah 12072.00 12055.00 -0.14 *Rupee 61.31 61.31 0.00 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2745 -0.08 Yuan 6.1179 6.1195 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 108.22 105.28 -2.72 Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2632 -1.00 Taiwan dlr 30.405 29.950 -1.50 Korean won 1057.73 1055.40 -0.22 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.43 Peso 44.81 44.40 -0.93 Rupiah 12072.00 12160.00 +0.73 Rupee 61.31 61.80 +0.80 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2755 -0.05 Yuan 6.1179 6.0539 -1.05 * Financial markets in India were closed for holidays. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)