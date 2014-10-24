(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Friday, paring some of their weekly gains, as risk
sentiment weakened after a doctor in New York tested positive
for Ebola, the first case in America's largest city.
South Korea's won slid for the day as investors
took profits from the best performing emerging Asian currency of
the week.
The won recovered most of its earlier losses on expectation
of inflows after Korea Electronic Power Corp
launched on Thursday an up to $830-million share offering.
For the week, the South Korean currency rose 0.8 percent
against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Exporters
bought the won for month-end settlements and offshore funds
purchased the unit to cover short positions.
Indonesia's rupiah appreciated 0.3 percent as
reform-minded President Joko Widodo took office.
The Indian rupee ended the week up 0.2 percent amid
hopes for further economic reforms by the government. Domestic
financial markets have been closed since Thursday for holidays
and trading will resume on Monday.
The Philippine peso closed the week 0.2 percent
higher.
Thailand's baht bucked against regional weekly
appreciation with a 0.1 percent loss. The baht fell on Friday
due to dollar demand from importers for payments.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 108.22 108.28 +0.06
Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2773 +0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.405 30.405 +0.00
Korean won 1057.73 1056.10 -0.15
Baht 32.40 32.33 -0.21
Peso 44.81 44.81 -0.01
Rupiah 12072.00 12055.00 -0.14
*Rupee 61.31 61.31 0.00
Ringgit 3.2770 3.2745 -0.08
Yuan 6.1179 6.1195 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 108.22 105.28 -2.72
Sing dlr 1.2759 1.2632 -1.00
Taiwan dlr 30.405 29.950 -1.50
Korean won 1057.73 1055.40 -0.22
Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.43
Peso 44.81 44.40 -0.93
Rupiah 12072.00 12160.00 +0.73
Rupee 61.31 61.80 +0.80
Ringgit 3.2770 3.2755 -0.05
Yuan 6.1179 6.0539 -1.05
* Financial markets in India were closed for holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)