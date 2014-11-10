Nov 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0140 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.42 114.60 +0.16 Sing dlr 1.2891 1.2888 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.594 30.716 +0.40 Korean won 1086.60 1093.70 +0.65 Baht 32.74 32.83 +0.26 Peso 44.88 45.03 +0.33 Rupiah 12125.00 12170.00 +0.37 Rupee 61.62 61.64 +0.04 Ringgit 3.3280 3.3460 +0.54 Yuan 6.1150 6.1229 +0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.42 105.28 -7.99 Sing dlr 1.2891 1.2632 -2.01 Taiwan dlr 30.594 29.950 -2.10 Korean won 1086.60 1055.40 -2.87 Baht 32.74 32.86 +0.37 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08 Rupiah 12125.00 12160.00 +0.29 Rupee 61.62 61.80 +0.30 Ringgit 3.3280 3.2755 -1.58 Yuan 6.1150 6.0539 -1.00 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)