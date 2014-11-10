* Won gains on the yen's rebound * Ringgit up on short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 10 South Korea's won led rebounds in emerging Asian currencies on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data prompted investors to cut dollar holdings. The won rose as the yen's rebound eased concerns over weakening export competitiveness of the country. Malaysia's ringgit advanced as investors covered short positions. The ringgit also gained versus the neighbouring Singapore dollar. The Chinese yuan rose against the dollar on Monday after the central bank set the midpoint to its strongest level since mid-March. The dollar fell against a basket of six major currencies after data on Friday showing U.S. employers added 214,000 new jobs to their payrolls in October, missing forecasts of 231,000. The unemployment rate fell to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent, indicating a solid recovery in the world's top economy, but investors took profits from the greenback's recent strength against emerging Asian currencies for now. "We may see a further rebound in Asian currencies, given the dollar's correction after the payrolls data and amid hopes for more liquidity," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. Last week, regional currencies slid on worries that a solid U.S. jobs data could increase possibilities of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won suffered the largest weekly loss in almost 1-1/2 years as the yen hit a seven-year low. South Korean authorities won't sit on their hands while a tumbling yen undercuts the country's export competitiveness, the central bank chief said on Friday. WON The won rose against the dollar as investors covered short positions in the worst performing emerging Asian currency last week on the yen's rebound. Seoul shares advanced 1.1 percent. The South Korean currency eased versus the yen amid caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check the won's strength against the Japanese unit. RINGGIT The ringgit's gains accelerated after a break of 3.3300 per dollar spurred short covering. Some traders still looked to sell the ringgit on dips, given a solid recovery in the U.S. economy. "The dollar is a king now," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur. The trader said he would buy the greenback around 3.3000-3.3100. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.20 114.60 +0.35 Sing dlr 1.2887 1.2888 +0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.557 30.716 +0.52 Korean won 1084.70 1093.70 +0.83 Baht 32.75 32.83 +0.22 Peso 44.89 45.03 +0.32 Rupiah 12145.00 12170.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.48 61.64 +0.26 Ringgit 3.3280 3.3460 +0.54 Yuan 6.1141 6.1229 +0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.20 105.28 -7.82 Sing dlr 1.2887 1.2632 -1.98 Taiwan dlr 30.557 29.950 -1.99 Korean won 1084.70 1055.40 -2.70 Baht 32.75 32.86 +0.33 Peso 44.89 44.40 -1.09 Rupiah 12145.00 12160.00 +0.12 Rupee 61.48 61.80 +0.52 Ringgit 3.3280 3.2755 -1.58 Yuan 6.1141 6.0539 -0.98 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)