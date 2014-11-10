(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Nov 10 South Korea's won led rebounds
in emerging Asian currencies as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs
data caused investors to cut dollar holdings.
The won followed a recovery in the yen,
which had eased concerns over South Korea's weakening export
competitiveness against Japan.
Malaysia's ringgit advanced as investors covered
short positions. The ringgit also gained versus the neighbouring
Singapore dollar.
The Chinese yuan rose against the dollar on
Monday after the central bank set the midpoint at its strongest
level since mid-March.
The dollar fell against a basket of six major
currencies after data on Friday showing U.S. employers added
214,000 new jobs to their payrolls in October, missing forecasts
of 231,000.
The disappointing number pushed down U.S. Treasury yields.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 114.00 114.60 +0.53
Sing dlr 1.2889 1.2888 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.600 30.716 +0.38
Korean won 1083.59 1093.70 +0.93
Baht 32.77 32.83 +0.17
Peso 44.86 45.03 +0.38
Rupiah 12145.00 12170.00 +0.21
Rupee 61.45 61.64 +0.31
Ringgit 3.3270 3.3460 +0.57
Yuan 6.1188 6.1229 +0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 114.00 105.28 -7.65
Sing dlr 1.2889 1.2632 -1.99
Taiwan dlr 30.600 29.950 -2.12
Korean won 1083.59 1055.40 -2.60
Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27
Peso 44.86 44.40 -1.04
Rupiah 12145.00 12160.00 +0.12
Rupee 61.45 61.80 +0.57
Ringgit 3.3270 3.2755 -1.55
Yuan 6.1188 6.0539 -1.06
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)