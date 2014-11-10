(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 10 South Korea's won led rebounds in emerging Asian currencies as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data caused investors to cut dollar holdings. The won followed a recovery in the yen, which had eased concerns over South Korea's weakening export competitiveness against Japan. Malaysia's ringgit advanced as investors covered short positions. The ringgit also gained versus the neighbouring Singapore dollar. The Chinese yuan rose against the dollar on Monday after the central bank set the midpoint at its strongest level since mid-March. The dollar fell against a basket of six major currencies after data on Friday showing U.S. employers added 214,000 new jobs to their payrolls in October, missing forecasts of 231,000. The disappointing number pushed down U.S. Treasury yields. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.00 114.60 +0.53 Sing dlr 1.2889 1.2888 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.600 30.716 +0.38 Korean won 1083.59 1093.70 +0.93 Baht 32.77 32.83 +0.17 Peso 44.86 45.03 +0.38 Rupiah 12145.00 12170.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.45 61.64 +0.31 Ringgit 3.3270 3.3460 +0.57 Yuan 6.1188 6.1229 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 114.00 105.28 -7.65 Sing dlr 1.2889 1.2632 -1.99 Taiwan dlr 30.600 29.950 -2.12 Korean won 1083.59 1055.40 -2.60 Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27 Peso 44.86 44.40 -1.04 Rupiah 12145.00 12160.00 +0.12 Rupee 61.45 61.80 +0.57 Ringgit 3.3270 3.2755 -1.55 Yuan 6.1188 6.0539 -1.06 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)