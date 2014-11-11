* Malaysia Sept factory output better than expected * Ringgit falls on lower oil prices worries * Won slides on weaker yen, c.bank caution (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 11 The Malaysian ringgit slid on Tuesday despite stronger-than-expected factory output data as most emerging Asian currencies retreated as the dollar recovered its post-payrolls losses. The won underperformed regional units as increased caution over potential intervention by the South Korean foreign exchange authorities to check its strength against a weak yen . The won also came under pressure versus the dollar ahead of the central bank's policy meeting this week. Malaysia's industrial production in September rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations. The data failed to support the ringgit as the currency lower oil prices dampened sentiment toward Malaysia, due to its status as a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. The currency weakened in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets, with selling overnight by real money funds and reserve managers, traders said. "Dips in one-month USD/MYR below 3.3400 are likely to remain well supported. Risk of a break through 3.3500 on spot can't be ruled out," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. The one-month ringgit NDFs eased 0.1 percent to 3.3521 per dollar, while spot ringgit fell 0.4 percent to 3.3430. The dollar index, a gauge of its performance against six major currencies, steadied after recouping some of its post-payrolls losses. WON The won slid against the dollar as offshore funds sold the currency amid intervention caution. South Korea's central bank will hold a policy meeting on on Thursday with some expectations that interest rates could be cut by the year end. Last month, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased monetary policy, driving the yen to a seven-year low. That darkened the outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy as South Korean and Japanese companies compete for a similar group of products such as cars on major markets around the world. "We now have an out-of-consensus call, expecting a 25bp rate cut to 1.75 percent in December and again to a new all-time low of 1.50 percent in Q1 2015, in an effort to limit downside risks to the economy," said Nomura economist Young Sun Kwon wrote in a research note. "The Bank of Korea should not directly respond to a weaker JPY, but we firmly believe it will respond to weaker growth and lower inflation," Kwon added. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.08 114.87 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2913 1.2910 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.531 30.606 +0.25 Korean won 1089.70 1085.00 -0.43 Baht 32.83 32.79 -0.12 Peso 44.92 44.86 -0.13 Rupiah 12170.00 12150.00 -0.16 Rupee 61.53 61.50 -0.06 Ringgit 3.3430 3.3305 -0.37 Yuan 6.1199 6.1196 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.08 105.28 -8.52 Sing dlr 1.2913 1.2632 -2.18 Taiwan dlr 30.531 29.950 -1.90 Korean won 1089.70 1055.40 -3.15 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.11 Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.17 Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08 Rupee 61.53 61.80 +0.43 Ringgit 3.3430 3.2755 -2.02 Yuan 6.1199 6.0539 -1.08 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)