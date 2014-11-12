* Higher FX volatility not unique to won - S.Korean official
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 12 South Korea's won weakened
past the psychologically important 1,100 per dollar on Wednesday
for the first time in 14 months, after the yen touched a
seven-year low.
The weakness in the yen has led to worries about a
loss of competitiveness for South Korean exports to the benefit
of Japan, at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is
already slowing. South Korean officials have promised action.
A senior finance ministry official said increased volatility
in the currency market was not unique to the won, indicating the
government may not support the currency.
The won fell as much as 1.0 percent to 1,102.9
against the greenback, its weakest since Sept. 2, 2013, as
offshore and onshore investors sold the currency.
The won also lost 0.5 percent to 9.4913 per yen
"Korean exporters will be hit harder if Japanese rivals
start cutting prices backed by a weaker yen. So the authorities
are likely to defend 9.5," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond
analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the won's
value against the yen.
"Dollar/won could go to 1,120-30 on the assumption that
dollar/yen will rise to 120," Par added.
The South Korean currency has been hovering near a six-year
peak against the Japanese unit, especially after the Bank of
Japan's surprise policy easing on Oct. 31.
Still, some traders and analysts saw the recent won weakness
as excessive. The currency has lost 2.7 percent against the
dollar this month, making it the worst-performing emerging Asian
currency with a 3.9 percent depreciation so far this year.
South Korean bank lending to households in October rose by
the biggest monthly amount in nearly seven years, central bank
data showed. That reduced any expectations there could be an
additional rate cut by the Bank of Korea on Thursday.
"We don't think the central bank will cut its policy rate
this week. Korea's fundamentals remain sound," said Frances
Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in
Hong Kong.
"I will sell USD/KRW at this level," said Cheung, with an
initial target of 1,060.
The won has chart support at 1,104.3, the 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June 2013 and
July 2014.
RINGGIT
The Malaysian ringgit edged up, bucking the
regional depreciation.
Leveraged funds and interbank speculators bought the
currency amid talk about possible intervention by the central
bank to support the currency.
On Tuesday, the ringgit slid to 3.3470 per dollar, its
weakest since May 2010.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0435 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 115.75 115.78 +0.03
Sing dlr 1.2922 1.2910 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.628 30.717 +0.29
Korean won 1098.70 1091.60 -0.65
Baht 32.86 32.80 -0.17
Peso 44.95 44.95 +0.01
Rupiah 12215.00 12200.00 -0.12
Rupee 61.54 61.55 +0.02
Ringgit 3.3410 3.3455 +0.13
Yuan 6.1267 6.1252 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 115.75 105.28 -9.05
Sing dlr 1.2922 1.2632 -2.24
Taiwan dlr 30.628 29.950 -2.21
Korean won 1098.70 1055.40 -3.94
Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.02
Peso 44.95 44.40 -1.22
Rupiah 12215.00 12160.00 -0.45
Rupee 61.54 61.80 +0.42
Ringgit 3.3410 3.2755 -1.96
Yuan 6.1267 6.0539 -1.19
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Alan Raybould)