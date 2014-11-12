* Higher FX volatility not unique to won - S.Korean official * S.Korea exporters buy won with support at 1,104.3/dlr * S. Korean rate cut chances lower after Oct bank lending data (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 12 South Korea's won weakened past the psychologically important 1,100 per dollar on Wednesday for the first time in 14 months, after the yen touched a seven-year low. The weakness in the yen has led to worries about a loss of competitiveness for South Korean exports to the benefit of Japan, at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing. South Korean officials have promised action. A senior finance ministry official said increased volatility in the currency market was not unique to the won, indicating the government may not support the currency. The won fell as much as 1.0 percent to 1,102.9 against the greenback, its weakest since Sept. 2, 2013, as offshore and onshore investors sold the currency. The won also lost 0.5 percent to 9.4913 per yen "Korean exporters will be hit harder if Japanese rivals start cutting prices backed by a weaker yen. So the authorities are likely to defend 9.5," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul, referring to the won's value against the yen. "Dollar/won could go to 1,120-30 on the assumption that dollar/yen will rise to 120," Par added. The South Korean currency has been hovering near a six-year peak against the Japanese unit, especially after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy easing on Oct. 31. Still, some traders and analysts saw the recent won weakness as excessive. The currency has lost 2.7 percent against the dollar this month, making it the worst-performing emerging Asian currency with a 3.9 percent depreciation so far this year. South Korean bank lending to households in October rose by the biggest monthly amount in nearly seven years, central bank data showed. That reduced any expectations there could be an additional rate cut by the Bank of Korea on Thursday. "We don't think the central bank will cut its policy rate this week. Korea's fundamentals remain sound," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "I will sell USD/KRW at this level," said Cheung, with an initial target of 1,060. The won has chart support at 1,104.3, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June 2013 and July 2014. RINGGIT The Malaysian ringgit edged up, bucking the regional depreciation. Leveraged funds and interbank speculators bought the currency amid talk about possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency. On Tuesday, the ringgit slid to 3.3470 per dollar, its weakest since May 2010. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.75 115.78 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.2922 1.2910 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.628 30.717 +0.29 Korean won 1098.70 1091.60 -0.65 Baht 32.86 32.80 -0.17 Peso 44.95 44.95 +0.01 Rupiah 12215.00 12200.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.54 61.55 +0.02 Ringgit 3.3410 3.3455 +0.13 Yuan 6.1267 6.1252 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.75 105.28 -9.05 Sing dlr 1.2922 1.2632 -2.24 Taiwan dlr 30.628 29.950 -2.21 Korean won 1098.70 1055.40 -3.94 Baht 32.86 32.86 +0.02 Peso 44.95 44.40 -1.22 Rupiah 12215.00 12160.00 -0.45 Rupee 61.54 61.80 +0.42 Ringgit 3.3410 3.2755 -1.96 Yuan 6.1267 6.0539 -1.19 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Alan Raybould)