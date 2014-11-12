(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 12 South Korea's won hit a 14-month low on Wednesday after the yen touched a seven-year trough, while most other emerging Asian currencies rose as the dollar broadly fell. The won earlier fell as much as 1 percent to 1,102.9 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 2, 2013. The weakness in the yen has led to worries about a loss of competitiveness for South Korean exports to the benefit of Japan, at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing. South Korean officials have promised action. The won pared much of its earlier losses as exporters bought it on dips for settlements. The yen also rebounded from its seven-year low against the dollar after the government cooled speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would call a general election. South Korean bank lending to households in October rose by the biggest monthly amount in nearly seven years, central bank data showed. That reduced expectations there could be an additional rate cut by the Bank of Korea. Malaysia's ringgit rose as leveraged funds and interbank speculators bought it amid talk about possible intervention by the central bank to support the currency. The Philippine peso gained as Manila shares advanced 0.4 percent, outperforming other Asian equity markets. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.28 115.78 +0.43 Sing dlr 1.2900 1.2910 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.742 30.717 -0.08 Korean won 1094.03 1091.60 -0.22 Baht 32.84 32.80 -0.12 Peso 44.87 44.95 +0.18 Rupiah 12190.00 12200.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.47 61.55 +0.13 Ringgit 3.3340 3.3455 +0.34 Yuan 6.1248 6.1252 +0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.28 105.28 -8.68 Sing dlr 1.2900 1.2632 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 30.742 29.950 -2.58 Korean won 1094.03 1055.40 -3.53 Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.06 Peso 44.87 44.40 -1.06 Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.47 61.80 +0.54 Ringgit 3.3340 3.2755 -1.75 Yuan 6.1248 6.0539 -1.16 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)