Nov 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.58 115.47 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.2898 1.2897 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.624 30.750 +0.41 Korean won 1097.50 1096.00 -0.14 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09 Peso 44.88 44.87 -0.02 Rupiah 12185.00 12197.00 +0.10 Rupee 61.49 61.49 0.00 Ringgit 3.3355 3.3360 +0.01 Yuan 6.1242 6.1262 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.58 105.28 -8.92 Sing dlr 1.2898 1.2632 -2.06 Taiwan dlr 30.624 29.950 -2.20 Korean won 1097.50 1055.40 -3.84 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08 Rupiah 12185.00 12160.00 -0.21 Rupee 61.49 61.80 +0.50 Ringgit 3.3355 3.2755 -1.80 Yuan 6.1242 6.0539 -1.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)