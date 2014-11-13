* BOK chief: Further yen weakness can hurt export industries
* Korea cbank unanimously votes to leave rates unchanged
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters, stock inflows
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 South Korea's won slid on
Thursday as the central bank chief repeated concerns over the
impact on the local economy of the yen's weakness, given that
the Japanese currency is sliding again.
Earlier, the Bank of Korea unanimously voted to leave its
policy interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent,
which helped the won recover losses.
But the relief did not last long as the yen weakened
amid the dollar's strength against major currencies, especially
the Australian dollar.
"If the yen keeps weakening, there will be changes in the
marketing strategies in Japanese companies. We are concerned
about the negative effects that may follow," Bank of Korea
Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a news conference.
The sliding yen has caused worries about a loss of
competitiveness for South Korean exports against Japan, at a
time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing.
The won pared some of its losses as Lee said the central
bank is unable to respond to foreign-exchange rate changes with
interest rate policy.
The comments caused investors to reduce some bets on a
further cut in borrowing costs, traders and analysts said.
Still, the won is expected to stay under pressure from the
yen's weakness, analysts said.
"Reducing rate-cut bets is unlikely to support the won for a
longer term on sustained expectations that the authorities would
keep the won in line with the yen," said Jeong My-young, Samsung
Futures research head in Seoul.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained as exporters bought it for
settlements between 30.630 to the U.S. dollar and 30.650.
The island's currency also found support from stock inflows.
Traders stayed cautious over possible intervention by the
central bank to curb strength in the Taiwan dollar.
On Wednesday, the Taiwan dollar ended local trade at 30.750,
its weakest since December 2010 as traders said the central bank
was spotted intervening just before the domestic market closed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 115.68 115.47 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2897 -0.21
Taiwan dlr 30.616 30.750 +0.44
Korean won 1098.10 1096.00 -0.19
Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.06
Peso 44.87 44.87 +0.00
Rupiah 12210.00 12197.00 -0.11
Rupee 61.54 61.49 -0.08
Ringgit 3.3360 3.3360 +0.00
Yuan 6.1280 6.1262 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 115.68 105.28 -8.99
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2632 -2.26
Taiwan dlr 30.616 29.950 -2.18
Korean won 1098.10 1055.40 -3.89
Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.06
Peso 44.87 44.40 -1.06
Rupiah 12210.00 12160.00 -0.41
Rupee 61.54 61.80 +0.42
Ringgit 3.3360 3.2755 -1.81
Yuan 6.1280 6.0539 -1.21
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)