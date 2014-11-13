(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 South Korea's won ended local
trade almost flat on Thursday as waning expectations of a
further interest rate cut helped the currency recover most of
its earlier losses.
The won closed at 1,096.6 per dollar compared
with the previous close of 1,096.0. Earlier, the currency fell
as low as 1,099.4 per dollar as Bank of Korea Governor Lee
Ju-yeol voiced more concerns over the yen's weakness and its
impact on the local economy.
The weakening yen has caused worries about a loss of
competitiveness for South Korean exports against Japan, at a
time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing.
The won pared most of its losses as the central bank
signalled no further easing moves after leaving its policy
interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent in an
unanimous decision.
Most emerging Asian currencies eased as the dollar broadly
gained against major currencies. The greenback edged back toward
a seven-year high struck earlier this week against the yen.
The Singapore dollar fell as macro funds and
interbank speculators sold it. The city-state's non-oil exports
are expected to contract in October from a year earlier, after
two months of expansion, a Reuters poll showed.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 115.76 115.47 -0.25
Sing dlr 1.2925 1.2897 -0.22
Taiwan dlr 30.745 30.750 +0.02
Korean won 1096.23 1096.00 -0.02
Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09
Peso 44.87 44.87 +0.01
Rupiah 12205.00 12197.00 -0.07
Rupee 61.56 61.49 -0.10
Ringgit 3.3365 3.3360 -0.01
Yuan 6.1261 6.1262 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 115.76 105.28 -9.06
Sing dlr 1.2925 1.2632 -2.27
Taiwan dlr 30.745 29.950 -2.59
Korean won 1096.23 1055.40 -3.72
Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09
Peso 44.87 44.40 -1.05
Rupiah 12205.00 12160.00 -0.37
Rupee 61.56 61.80 +0.40
Ringgit 3.3365 3.2755 -1.83
Yuan 6.1261 6.0539 -1.18
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)