(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 13 South Korea's won ended local trade almost flat on Thursday as waning expectations of a further interest rate cut helped the currency recover most of its earlier losses. The won closed at 1,096.6 per dollar compared with the previous close of 1,096.0. Earlier, the currency fell as low as 1,099.4 per dollar as Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol voiced more concerns over the yen's weakness and its impact on the local economy. The weakening yen has caused worries about a loss of competitiveness for South Korean exports against Japan, at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing. The won pared most of its losses as the central bank signalled no further easing moves after leaving its policy interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent in an unanimous decision. Most emerging Asian currencies eased as the dollar broadly gained against major currencies. The greenback edged back toward a seven-year high struck earlier this week against the yen. The Singapore dollar fell as macro funds and interbank speculators sold it. The city-state's non-oil exports are expected to contract in October from a year earlier, after two months of expansion, a Reuters poll showed. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.76 115.47 -0.25 Sing dlr 1.2925 1.2897 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.745 30.750 +0.02 Korean won 1096.23 1096.00 -0.02 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09 Peso 44.87 44.87 +0.01 Rupiah 12205.00 12197.00 -0.07 Rupee 61.56 61.49 -0.10 Ringgit 3.3365 3.3360 -0.01 Yuan 6.1261 6.1262 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.76 105.28 -9.06 Sing dlr 1.2925 1.2632 -2.27 Taiwan dlr 30.745 29.950 -2.59 Korean won 1096.23 1055.40 -3.72 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.09 Peso 44.87 44.40 -1.05 Rupiah 12205.00 12160.00 -0.37 Rupee 61.56 61.80 +0.40 Ringgit 3.3365 3.2755 -1.83 Yuan 6.1261 6.0539 -1.18 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)