Nov 14 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 115.92 115.77 -0.13
Sing dlr 1.2935 1.2915 -0.15
Taiwan dlr 30.640 30.752 +0.37
Korean won 1098.70 1096.60 -0.19
Baht 32.81 32.80 -0.02
Peso 44.92 44.87 -0.12
Rupiah 12207.00 12200.00 -0.06
Rupee 61.55 61.55 0.00
Ringgit 3.3390 3.3390 +0.00
Yuan 6.1214 6.1248 +0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 115.92 105.28 -9.18
Sing dlr 1.2935 1.2632 -2.34
Taiwan dlr 30.640 29.950 -2.25
Korean won 1098.70 1055.40 -3.94
Baht 32.81 32.86 +0.17
Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.17
Rupiah 12207.00 12160.00 -0.39
Rupee 61.55 61.80 +0.41
Ringgit 3.3390 3.2755 -1.90
Yuan 6.1214 6.0539 -1.10
