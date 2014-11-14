(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 South Korea's won slid to a
near 14-month low on Friday and posted its third straight weekly
loss, leading a downturn among emerging Asian currencies, as the
yen hit a fresh seven-year trough.
The won slid as much as 0.5 percent to 1,102.4
per dollar, not far from a 14-month low of 1,102.9 hit on
Wednesday.
The yen touched a seven-year low against the dollar
on growing expectations that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
would call an election and delay a sale tax hike.
The weakening yen has caused worries about a loss of
competitiveness for South Korean exports against Japan, at a
time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing.
South Korea's top officials have pledged to take action.
The won ended the week down 0.7 percent against the dollar,
underperforming other emerging Asian currencies, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Singapore's dollar has slid 0.5 percent so far this
week on expectation that the city-state's exports in October may
have contracted. Indonesia's rupiah has eased 0.4
percent.
The Taiwan dollar closed the week 0.2 percent
lower. Thailand's baht and China's yuan have
eased 0.1 percent each.
Malaysia's ringgit pared its weekly gains after
data on Friday showed the economy grew at its slowest pace this
year during the third quarter with exports struggling against a
fragile global economy.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 116.27 115.77 -0.43
Sing dlr 1.2958 1.2915 -0.33
Taiwan dlr 30.760 30.752 -0.03
Korean won 1098.91 1096.60 -0.21
Baht 32.85 32.80 -0.14
Peso 44.94 44.87 -0.17
Rupiah 12213.00 12200.00 -0.11
Rupee 61.63 61.55 -0.14
Ringgit 3.3450 3.3390 -0.18
Yuan 6.1292 6.1248 -0.07
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 116.27 105.28 -9.46
Sing dlr 1.2958 1.2632 -2.52
Taiwan dlr 30.760 29.950 -2.63
Korean won 1098.91 1055.40 -3.96
Baht 32.85 32.86 +0.04
Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.21
Rupiah 12213.00 12160.00 -0.43
Rupee 61.63 61.80 +0.28
Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08
Yuan 6.1292 6.0539 -1.23
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)