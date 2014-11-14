(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 14 South Korea's won slid to a near 14-month low on Friday and posted its third straight weekly loss, leading a downturn among emerging Asian currencies, as the yen hit a fresh seven-year trough. The won slid as much as 0.5 percent to 1,102.4 per dollar, not far from a 14-month low of 1,102.9 hit on Wednesday. The yen touched a seven-year low against the dollar on growing expectations that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would call an election and delay a sale tax hike. The weakening yen has caused worries about a loss of competitiveness for South Korean exports against Japan, at a time when Asia's fourth-largest economy is already slowing. South Korea's top officials have pledged to take action. The won ended the week down 0.7 percent against the dollar, underperforming other emerging Asian currencies, according to Thomson Reuters data. Singapore's dollar has slid 0.5 percent so far this week on expectation that the city-state's exports in October may have contracted. Indonesia's rupiah has eased 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar closed the week 0.2 percent lower. Thailand's baht and China's yuan have eased 0.1 percent each. Malaysia's ringgit pared its weekly gains after data on Friday showed the economy grew at its slowest pace this year during the third quarter with exports struggling against a fragile global economy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 116.27 115.77 -0.43 Sing dlr 1.2958 1.2915 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 30.760 30.752 -0.03 Korean won 1098.91 1096.60 -0.21 Baht 32.85 32.80 -0.14 Peso 44.94 44.87 -0.17 Rupiah 12213.00 12200.00 -0.11 Rupee 61.63 61.55 -0.14 Ringgit 3.3450 3.3390 -0.18 Yuan 6.1292 6.1248 -0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 116.27 105.28 -9.46 Sing dlr 1.2958 1.2632 -2.52 Taiwan dlr 30.760 29.950 -2.63 Korean won 1098.91 1055.40 -3.96 Baht 32.85 32.86 +0.04 Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.21 Rupiah 12213.00 12160.00 -0.43 Rupee 61.63 61.80 +0.28 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.1292 6.0539 -1.23 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)