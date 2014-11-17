* Won gains on exporters, chart support at 1,104.3/dlr * Baht up after hawkish c.bank; weaker GDP ignored (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 17 South Korea's won led gains in emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the yen rebounded from a seven-year low struck after data showed Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession, hitting Tokyo stocks. The won recovered from a 14-month trough to outperform regional units as the currency is more sensitive to the yen than its peers. The Thai baht gained as the central bank lowered expectations for an interest rate cut, even though third quarter economic growth missed expectations. The Japanese data showed the world's third largest economy contracted an annualised 1.6 percent in the third quarter, reinforcing expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a snap election and delay a second sales tax hike next year. The data initially pushed the yen down to a seven-year low against the dollar. The yen, however, reversed course as slumping Tokyo shares prompted investors to unwind short positions. Many investors, especially foreigners, sell the yen to hedge their stock positions, so the Japanese currency tends to rise when equities fall. Still, the yen's outlook remains dark and other emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend gains, traders and analysts said. "Dollar/yen is seen easily heading to 120, given the increased chances of a snap election and a delay in the sales tax hike," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "That will hurt other Asian currencies, especially the won and the Taiwan dollar." WON Tracking the yen's initial weakness, the won started the day by easing to 1,104.5 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 2 2013. The South Korean currency subsequently turned higher on the yen's rebound. Domestic exporters bought the won for settlements as the currency has chart support at 1,104.3 per dollar, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation between June 2013 and July 2014. Still, traders were wary of possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to check the won's strength against the yen, traders said. Earlier, the won rose as much as 0.7 percent to 9.3986 against the Japanese unit, its strongest since August 2008. A weakening yen raises concern that South Korea would lose competitiveness against Japan as the two countries compete to export a similar range of products, notably cars and electronic goods. BAHT The baht gained as Thailand's central bank said on Saturday the military government should use revenue and spending tools to stimulate the economy before turning to monetary policy. Currency investors focused more on the dollar's broad weakness, as the yen rallied, than on disappointing Thai economic data. Thailand's economy grew a much less-than-expected 1.1 percent in the July-September period from the previous three months, the planning agency said. The agency also trimmed its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.0 percent from 1.5-2.0 percent due to weak exports. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0435 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 115.71 116.25 +0.47 Sing dlr 1.2950 1.2975 +0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.670 30.766 +0.31 Korean won 1094.00 1100.50 +0.59 Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.26 Peso 44.88 44.94 +0.14 Rupiah 12188.00 12210.00 +0.18 Rupee 61.71 61.72 +0.02 Ringgit 3.3440 3.3470 +0.09 Yuan 6.1263 6.1307 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 115.71 105.28 -9.02 Sing dlr 1.2950 1.2632 -2.46 Taiwan dlr 30.670 29.950 -2.35 Korean won 1094.00 1055.40 -3.53 Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.26 Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.07 Rupiah 12188.00 12160.00 -0.23 Rupee 61.71 61.80 +0.15 Ringgit 3.3440 3.2755 -2.05 Yuan 6.1263 6.0539 -1.18 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)