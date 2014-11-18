* Indonesia fuel price hike to save govt $8 bln in 2015 * Bank Indonesia starts monetary policy meeting * Some expect rate hike on higher inflation * Some predict no change amid growth worries (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Indonesia's rupiah hit a two-week high on Tuesday, with some expectations that its central bank will raise interest rates a day after President Joko Widodo announced a long-awaited increase in subsidised fuel prices. The increases of more than 30 percent are expected to save the government of Southeast Asia's biggest economy more than $8 billion next year, and help bring down both the fiscal and current account deficits. Bank Indonesia (BI) started an unscheduled meeting earlier on Tuesday to discuss monetary policy, as the rise in fuel prices is expected to add 2 percentage points to the annual inflation rate this year. The rupiah earlier rose as much as 0.8 percent to 12,100 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 5. Jakarta shares gained 0.5 percent. "The fuel price hike delivered in Indonesia should be welcomed by the market," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "This will no doubt fuel expectation of a fresh rate hike, which the market has not generally been looking for," Cavenagh said, referring to the central bank's extra policy meeting. A surprise rate hike could lift one-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) for the rupiah to 12,000-12,100 per dollar, he added. The NDFs stood at 12,168 as of 0400 GMT, compared with its previous close of 12,170. Economists were split over whether the central bank will raise its policy rate by 25 basis points or leave it unchanged, for fear it could dampen economic growth. "BI has limited room to raise rates, in our view, because of the slowdown in growth, which will be exacerbated by this fiscal tightening," Nomura said in a note to clients, adding it expects no rate hike until December at the earliest. Nomura said it expected the central bank confine itself to reiterating that it stands ready to increase rates if there are signs that impact causes persistent inflation pressures. It also took a cautious stance on the rupiah, saying the the fuel price hike in and broadly stronger dollar were priced in. Spot rupiah pared some of earlier gains to standat 12,150. WON The won fell on growing caution over possible intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to check the currency's strength against the yen. Taking its cue from the yen's recovery, the won erased some of its earlier losses as stop-loss dollar selling emerged. Still, caution over intervention increased as the South Korean currency hovered a near six-year high against the yen, and some offshore funds sold the won, traders said. On Monday, the won hit 9.3986 to the yen, its strongest since August 2008. A weakening yen raises concern that South Korea would lose competitiveness against Japan as the two countries compete to export a similar range of products, notably cars and electronic goods. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 116.59 116.65 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2969 1.2981 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.709 30.739 +0.10 Korean won 1098.50 1093.90 -0.42 Baht 32.76 32.78 +0.05 Peso 44.94 44.89 -0.10 Rupiah 12150.00 12202.00 +0.43 Rupee 61.83 61.73 -0.16 Ringgit 3.3500 3.3470 -0.09 Yuan 6.1231 6.1241 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 116.59 105.28 -9.70 Sing dlr 1.2969 1.2632 -2.60 Taiwan dlr 30.709 29.950 -2.47 Korean won 1098.50 1055.40 -3.92 Baht 32.76 32.86 +0.31 Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.20 Rupiah 12150.00 12160.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.83 61.80 -0.05 Ringgit 3.3500 3.2755 -2.22 Yuan 6.1231 6.0539 -1.13 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)