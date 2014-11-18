* Indonesia fuel price hike to save govt $8 bln in 2015
* Bank Indonesia starts monetary policy meeting
* Some expect rate hike on higher inflation
* Some predict no change amid growth worries
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Indonesia's rupiah hit a
two-week high on Tuesday, with some expectations that its
central bank will raise interest rates a day after President
Joko Widodo announced a long-awaited increase in subsidised fuel
prices.
The increases of more than 30 percent are expected to save
the government of Southeast Asia's biggest economy more than $8
billion next year, and help bring down both the fiscal and
current account deficits.
Bank Indonesia (BI) started an unscheduled meeting earlier
on Tuesday to discuss monetary policy, as the rise in fuel
prices is expected to add 2 percentage points to the annual
inflation rate this year.
The rupiah earlier rose as much as 0.8 percent to
12,100 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 5.
Jakarta shares gained 0.5 percent.
"The fuel price hike delivered in Indonesia should be
welcomed by the market," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX
strategist with Westpac in Singapore.
"This will no doubt fuel expectation of a fresh rate hike,
which the market has not generally been looking for," Cavenagh
said, referring to the central bank's extra policy meeting.
A surprise rate hike could lift one-month non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs) for the rupiah to 12,000-12,100
per dollar, he added. The NDFs stood at 12,168 as of 0400 GMT,
compared with its previous close of 12,170.
Economists were split over whether the central bank will
raise its policy rate by 25 basis points or leave it unchanged,
for fear it could dampen economic growth.
"BI has limited room to raise rates, in our view, because of
the slowdown in growth, which will be exacerbated by this fiscal
tightening," Nomura said in a note to clients, adding it expects
no rate hike until December at the earliest.
Nomura said it expected the central bank confine itself to
reiterating that it stands ready to increase rates if there are
signs that impact causes persistent inflation pressures.
It also took a cautious stance on the rupiah, saying the the
fuel price hike in and broadly stronger dollar were priced in.
Spot rupiah pared some of earlier gains to standat 12,150.
WON
The won fell on growing caution over possible
intervention by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities to
check the currency's strength against the yen.
Taking its cue from the yen's recovery, the won erased some
of its earlier losses as stop-loss dollar selling emerged.
Still, caution over intervention increased as the South
Korean currency hovered a near six-year high against
the yen, and some offshore funds sold the won, traders said.
On Monday, the won hit 9.3986 to the yen, its strongest
since August 2008.
A weakening yen raises concern that South Korea would lose
competitiveness against Japan as the two countries compete to
export a similar range of products, notably cars and electronic
goods.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0400 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 116.59 116.65 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.2969 1.2981 +0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.709 30.739 +0.10
Korean won 1098.50 1093.90 -0.42
Baht 32.76 32.78 +0.05
Peso 44.94 44.89 -0.10
Rupiah 12150.00 12202.00 +0.43
Rupee 61.83 61.73 -0.16
Ringgit 3.3500 3.3470 -0.09
Yuan 6.1231 6.1241 +0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 116.59 105.28 -9.70
Sing dlr 1.2969 1.2632 -2.60
Taiwan dlr 30.709 29.950 -2.47
Korean won 1098.50 1055.40 -3.92
Baht 32.76 32.86 +0.31
Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.20
Rupiah 12150.00 12160.00 +0.08
Rupee 61.83 61.80 -0.05
Ringgit 3.3500 3.2755 -2.22
Yuan 6.1231 6.0539 -1.13
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)