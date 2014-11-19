SINGAPORE, Nov 18 Indonesia's rupiah hit a two-week high on Wednesday, a day after the central bank raised interest rates to curb inflationary pressure from the government's fuel price hike and deal with possible rises in U.S. borrowing costs next year. The rupiah opened up 0.5 percent at 12,085 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 5. Bank Indonesia on Tuesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent at an extraordinary meeting after President Joko Widodo on Monday night raised subsidised fuel prices by more than 30 percent. The central bank's decision was also seen as a move to support the currency ahead of a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Indonesia was regarded as more vulnerable to higher U.S. borrowing costs due to the country's current account deficit. The rupiah gave up some of its earlier gains as other Asian currencies fell with the yen down ahead of Bank of Japan's policy meeting. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.06 116.85 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.2999 1.2976 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.760 30.775 +0.05 Korean won 1103.40 1099.00 -0.40 Baht 32.81 32.79 -0.06 Peso 45.04 44.97 -0.17 Rupiah 12125.00 12145.00 +0.16 Rupee 61.74 61.74 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3560 3.3550 -0.03 Yuan 6.1174 6.1213 +0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.06 105.28 -10.07 Sing dlr 1.2999 1.2632 -2.82 Taiwan dlr 30.760 29.950 -2.63 Korean won 1103.40 1055.40 -4.35 Baht 32.81 32.86 +0.15 Peso 45.04 44.40 -1.43 Rupiah 12125.00 12160.00 +0.29 Rupee 61.74 61.80 +0.10 Ringgit 3.3560 3.2755 -2.40 Yuan 6.1174 6.0539 -1.04 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)