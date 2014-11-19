* Indonesia c.bank raises rates after fuel price hike

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 The Indonesian rupiah scaled two-week highs on Wednesday, a day after the central bank raised interest rates to stem inflationary pressures from a government decision to raise fuel prices.

Most emerging Asian currencies slid as the yen hit a seven-year low against the dollar after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to postpone a planned sales tax rise.

Investors were focusing on Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko's comments on the economy and the delay after the BOJ earlier on Wednesday kept monetary settings unchanged.

The rupiah opened up 0.5 percent at 12,085 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 5.

Bank Indonesia on Tuesday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent at an extraordinary meeting after President Joko Widodo on Monday night raised subsidised fuel prices by more than 30 percent. The fuel price hike is expected to help the country cut current account and fiscal shortfalls.

The central bank's decision was also seen as a move to support the currency ahead of a potential rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year. Indonesia is considered more vulnerable than other Asian countries to higher U.S. borrowing costs due to its yawning current account deficit.

"The IDR should benefit from the signal that policy markets are serious about controlling both the fiscal side and price pressures," said Credit Agricole CIB in a note to clients, referring to the rupiah.

As of now, the currency has taken the crown as the best-performing emerging Asian currency for 2014 with a 0.2 percent rise against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. It was the worst performer in the region last year, losing 21 percent.

The rupiah pared most of its earlier gains as other Asian currencies fell.

WON LEADS REGIONAL LOSSES

South Korea's won slipped to a 14-month low, leading losses among emerging Asian currencies, hit by the sliding yen.

"If the yen continues to weaken further, it will impact other EM's competitiveness, especially the won and Taiwan dollar," said Christopher Wong, a senior FX analyst at Maybank in Singapore.

"There are also other external factors at play including disinflation concerns, growth, lower oil prices, timing of U.S. rate normalisation."

The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,106.0 per dollar, its weakest since Sept. 2 2013.

South Korea's finance minister earlier reiterated his concerns about the impact on exporters from a weak yen.

The Singapore dollar fell 0.3 percent to 1.3010 to the greenback, close to 1.3017, the weakest since December 2011, hit on Friday.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0400 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.21 116.85 -0.31 Sing dlr 1.3001 1.2976 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.781 30.775 -0.02 Korean won 1104.50 1099.00 -0.50 Baht 32.82 32.79 -0.09 Peso 45.04 44.97 -0.17 Rupiah 12138.00 12145.00 +0.06 Rupee 61.85 61.74 -0.17 Ringgit 3.3570 3.3550 -0.06 Yuan 6.1194 6.1213 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.21 105.28 -10.18 Sing dlr 1.3001 1.2632 -2.84 Taiwan dlr 30.781 29.950 -2.70 Korean won 1104.50 1055.40 -4.45 Baht 32.82 32.86 +0.12 Peso 45.04 44.40 -1.43 Rupiah 12138.00 12160.00 +0.18 Rupee 61.85 61.80 -0.07 Ringgit 3.3570 3.2755 -2.43 Yuan 6.1194 6.0539 -1.07

