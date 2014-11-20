Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
Nov 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.19 117.98 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.3015 1.3055 +0.31 Taiwan dlr 30.911 30.876 -0.11 Korean won 1111.50 1106.30 -0.47 Baht 32.84 32.81 -0.09 Peso 45.14 45.07 -0.14 Rupiah 12155.00 12145.00 -0.08 Rupee 61.96 61.96 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3590 3.3600 +0.03 Yuan 6.1225 6.1198 -0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.19 105.28 -10.93 Sing dlr 1.3015 1.2632 -2.94 Taiwan dlr 30.911 29.950 -3.11 Korean won 1111.50 1055.40 -5.05 Baht 32.84 32.86 +0.06 Peso 45.14 44.40 -1.64 Rupiah 12155.00 12160.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.96 61.80 -0.26 Ringgit 3.3590 3.2755 -2.49 Yuan 6.1225 6.0539 -1.12 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
GUWAHATI, May 1 A mob in India beat to death two Muslims who were accused of trying to steal cows for slaughter, police said on Monday, the latest incident in a surge of violence blamed on hardline Hindu groups.