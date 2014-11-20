* Won near 15-month low; exporters limit losses * Intervention spotted to support Singapore dlr -traders * S.Korea suspected intervening to check yen/won -traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday with South Korea's won near a 15-month low as the yen lost ground and a private survey of China's manufacturing sector increased worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Singapore dollar bucked the regional trend as traders said the central bank was suspected of supporting the currency. The won kept underperforming as it is seen more sensitive to the yen's weakness, given the competition between South Korea and Japan in exports markets. Indonesia's rupiah fell as investors took profits from its gains after the central bank raised interest rates and the government increased fuel price earlier this week. The yen hit 118.68, a seven-year low against the dollar and a six-year trough versus the euro as speculators rushed to carry trades funded by super-cheap liquidity from the Bank of Japan. Asia ex-Japan shares fell after a private survey showed growth in China's factory sector stalled in November with output contracting for the first time in six months. "Most Asian currencies became more sensitive to the yen after it broke through 115. That indicated a weaker yen is an obvious strategy for Japan," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. "Other Asian countries, especially competitors in exports markets, are seen following it." WON The won fell 1.0 percent to 1,117.1 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 28, 2013, tracking the yen's weakness. The South Korean currency pared some of its losses as exporters chased the unit on dips for month-end settlements. Some traders covered short positions. Still, investors were looking to sell the currency on any rallies on growing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check its strength against the yen. The won advanced to 9.3907 to the Japanese unit, not far from a six-year high of 9.3800 hit on Tuesday. Some traders suspected the authorities of intervening. "Despite many dollar offers, dollar/won tried to rebound whenever it slid. The authorities may have managed," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. South Korea's top officials repeated concerns over the impact of the weakening yen on local exporters. SINGAPORE DOLLAR The Singapore dollar rose as the central bank was spotted intervening to support the currency after it fell to 1.3102 to the U.S. dollar, its weakest since December 2011. Hedge funds and local companies also bought the city-state's currency. OCBC Bank said as per its estimates the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) fell below parity for the first time since March 2014. NEER-implied U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar thresholds are a tad higher currently with parity estimated at 1.3025, it added. "Expect investor caution to prevail in the current vicinity with participants looking for any hint of a policy signal," Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC, said in a note to clients. The Monetary Authority of Singapore maintained its tight policy of a "modest and gradual" appreciation of the Singapore dollar in October. The central bank manages monetary policy by controlling the exchange rate, rather than borrowing costs, because trade dominates the economy. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.46 117.98 -0.41 Sing dlr 1.3035 1.3055 +0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.905 30.876 -0.09 Korean won 1114.10 1106.30 -0.70 Baht 32.85 32.81 -0.13 Peso 45.13 45.07 -0.12 Rupiah 12175.00 12145.00 -0.25 Rupee 62.16 61.96 -0.32 Ringgit 3.3640 3.3600 -0.12 Yuan 6.1246 6.1198 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.46 105.28 -11.13 Sing dlr 1.3035 1.2632 -3.09 Taiwan dlr 30.905 29.950 -3.09 Korean won 1114.10 1055.40 -5.27 Baht 32.85 32.86 +0.02 Peso 45.13 44.40 -1.62 Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12 Rupee 62.16 61.80 -0.58 Ringgit 3.3640 3.2755 -2.63 Yuan 6.1246 6.0539 -1.15 (Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)