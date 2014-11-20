(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Thursday with the South Korean won near a 15-month low as the yen lost ground and a private survey of China's manufacturing sector increased worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Singapore dollar rose as the central bank was suspected by traders of supporting the currency. The won kept underperforming as it is seen more sensitive to the yen's weakness, given the competition between South Korea and Japan in exports markets. Investors built up the largest short positions in the won since the 2008 global financial crisis in the last two weeks, a Reuters poll showed. Taiwan's dollar ended local trade down 0.5 percent at 31.015 per U.S. dollar, its weakest since October 2010. The Indonesian rupiah fell as investors took profits from its gains after the central bank raised interest rates and the government increased fuel price earlier this week. The yen hit a seven-year low against the dollar and a six-year trough versus the euro as speculators rushed to carry trades funded by super-cheap liquidity from the Bank of Japan. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.57 117.98 -0.50 Sing dlr 1.3033 1.3055 +0.17 Taiwan dlr 31.009 30.876 -0.43 Korean won 1115.07 1106.30 -0.79 Baht 32.83 32.81 -0.05 Peso 45.07 45.07 +0.00 Rupiah 12170.00 12145.00 -0.21 Rupee 62.11 61.96 -0.24 Ringgit 3.3610 3.3600 -0.03 Yuan 6.1244 6.1198 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.57 105.28 -11.21 Sing dlr 1.3033 1.2632 -3.08 Taiwan dlr 31.009 29.950 -3.42 Korean won 1115.07 1055.40 -5.35 Baht 32.83 32.86 +0.10 Peso 45.07 44.40 -1.50 Rupiah 12170.00 12160.00 -0.08 Rupee 62.11 61.80 -0.50 Ringgit 3.3610 3.2755 -2.54 Yuan 6.1244 6.0539 -1.15 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)