Nov 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.95 118.20 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.2986 1.2999 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.924 31.015 +0.29 Korean won 1109.40 1115.10 +0.51 Baht 32.78 32.81 +0.09 Peso 45.01 45.07 +0.13 Rupiah 12165.00 12170.00 +0.04 Rupee 61.94 61.94 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3535 3.3668 +0.40 Yuan 6.1202 6.1245 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.95 105.28 -10.75 Sing dlr 1.2986 1.2632 -2.73 Taiwan dlr 30.924 29.950 -3.15 Korean won 1109.40 1055.40 -4.87 Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.24 Peso 45.01 44.40 -1.37 Rupiah 12165.00 12160.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.94 61.80 -0.23 Ringgit 3.3535 3.2755 -2.33 Yuan 6.1202 6.0539 -1.08