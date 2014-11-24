* Risk sentiment up on more China, ECB stimulus hopes
* Asia currencies pare gains, some c.banks seen easing
* Malaysia to abolish fuel subsides to save $6 bln a year
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Monday as the prospect of further stimulus in China and
Europe improved risk sentiment, after a surprise rate cut by
China's central bank underscored policymakers' determination to
fend off deflation risks.
Malaysia's ringgit outperformed regional peers
after the government decided to abolish fuel subsidies, a move
seen helping state coffers save some 20 billion ringgit ($6
billion) annually.
The Chinese yuan, however, fell after the
People's Bank of China on Friday slashed benchmark lending rates
by 40 basis points to support the world's second-largest
economy. And, sources said China is ready to cut interest rates
again and also loosen lending restrictions.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door
for more drastic measures to prevent the euro zone from sliding
into deflation.
Asian stocks advanced, taking heart from signs of more
stimulus by China and Europe.
Still, regional currencies pared much of their earlier gains
as the dollar index, the greenback's performance against
six major currencies, hovered around a 4-1/2-year high.
Some analysts said other emerging Asian economies may follow
China's move as most of the region is experiencing disinflation.
"We expect weaker currencies in Asia ex-China as policy
easing continues in the region," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia
strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in a client note.
South Korea's central bank may lower its benchmark interest
rate to 1.75 percent in December from the current 2.00 percent,
he said.
"We are closely watching how the mighty USD reacts to global
disinflation."
Emerging Asian currencies have been falling on the yen's
weakness following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision
on Oct. 31 to expand its easing programme, while the U.S.
Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates next year
amid a broadly improving economy.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained as much as 0.6 percent to 3.3365 per
dollar, its strongest since Nov. 14.
Malaysia said on Friday that the government will remove
subsidies for petrol and diesel from Dec. 1, ending decades-long
policies of cheap fuel that have contributed to fiscal deficits.
The ringgit pared some of its earlier gains, tracking its
regional peers with the yen turning weaker.
"I will look to buy the dollar," said a senior Malaysian
bank trader in Kuala Lumpur when asked if he would add to the
ringgit positions following the government's move.
"Will the good feeling last? That's the question."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0405 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.83 117.80 -0.03
Sing dlr 1.2989 1.2993 +0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.912 31.005 +0.30
Korean won 1113.30 1113.80 +0.04
Baht 32.76 32.80 +0.10
Peso 44.94 44.98 +0.09
Rupiah 12132.00 12145.00 +0.11
Rupee 61.71 61.76 +0.09
Ringgit 3.3430 3.3555 +0.37
Yuan 6.1359 6.1249 -0.18
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.83 105.28 -10.66
Sing dlr 1.2989 1.2632 -2.75
Taiwan dlr 30.912 29.950 -3.11
Korean won 1113.30 1055.40 -5.20
Baht 32.76 32.86 +0.30
Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.21
Rupiah 12132.00 12160.00 +0.23
Rupee 61.71 61.80 +0.15
Ringgit 3.3430 3.2755 -2.02
Yuan 6.1359 6.0539 -1.34
($1=3.3405 ringgit)
