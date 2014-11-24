* Risk sentiment up on more China, ECB stimulus hopes * Asia currencies pare gains, some c.banks seen easing * Malaysia to abolish fuel subsides to save $6 bln a year (Adds details and comments. Updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as the prospect of further stimulus in China and Europe improved risk sentiment, after a surprise rate cut by China's central bank underscored policymakers' determination to fend off deflation risks. Malaysia's ringgit outperformed regional peers after the government decided to abolish fuel subsidies, a move seen helping state coffers save some 20 billion ringgit ($6 billion) annually. The Chinese yuan, however, fell after the People's Bank of China on Friday slashed benchmark lending rates by 40 basis points to support the world's second-largest economy. And, sources said China is ready to cut interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door for more drastic measures to prevent the euro zone from sliding into deflation. Asian stocks advanced, taking heart from signs of more stimulus by China and Europe. Still, regional currencies pared much of their earlier gains as the dollar index, the greenback's performance against six major currencies, hovered around a 4-1/2-year high. Some analysts said other emerging Asian economies may follow China's move as most of the region is experiencing disinflation. "We expect weaker currencies in Asia ex-China as policy easing continues in the region," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy for Scandinavian bank SEB, in a client note. South Korea's central bank may lower its benchmark interest rate to 1.75 percent in December from the current 2.00 percent, he said. "We are closely watching how the mighty USD reacts to global disinflation." Emerging Asian currencies have been falling on the yen's weakness following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision on Oct. 31 to expand its easing programme, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates next year amid a broadly improving economy. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as much as 0.6 percent to 3.3365 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 14. Malaysia said on Friday that the government will remove subsidies for petrol and diesel from Dec. 1, ending decades-long policies of cheap fuel that have contributed to fiscal deficits. The ringgit pared some of its earlier gains, tracking its regional peers with the yen turning weaker. "I will look to buy the dollar," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur when asked if he would add to the ringgit positions following the government's move. "Will the good feeling last? That's the question." CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0405 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.83 117.80 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.2989 1.2993 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.912 31.005 +0.30 Korean won 1113.30 1113.80 +0.04 Baht 32.76 32.80 +0.10 Peso 44.94 44.98 +0.09 Rupiah 12132.00 12145.00 +0.11 Rupee 61.71 61.76 +0.09 Ringgit 3.3430 3.3555 +0.37 Yuan 6.1359 6.1249 -0.18 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.83 105.28 -10.66 Sing dlr 1.2989 1.2632 -2.75 Taiwan dlr 30.912 29.950 -3.11 Korean won 1113.30 1055.40 -5.20 Baht 32.76 32.86 +0.30 Peso 44.94 44.40 -1.21 Rupiah 12132.00 12160.00 +0.23 Rupee 61.71 61.80 +0.15 Ringgit 3.3430 3.2755 -2.02 Yuan 6.1359 6.0539 -1.34 ($1=3.3405 ringgit) (Editing by)