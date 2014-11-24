(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday as the prospect of further stimulus in China and Europe bolstered risk sentiment, after a surprise rate cut by China's central bank underscored policymakers' determination to fend off deflation risks. Malaysia's ringgit outperformed regional peers after the government decided to abolish fuel subsidies, a move seen helping state coffers save some 20 billion ringgit ($6 billion) annually. Local shares jumped 1.2 percent. The South Korean won gained on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The Chinese yuan, however, fell after the People's Bank of China on Friday slashed benchmark lending rates by 40 basis points to support the world's second-largest economy. And, sources said China is ready to cut interest rates again and also loosen lending restrictions. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Friday promised to use whatever means necessary to prevent the euro zone from sliding into deflation. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.89 117.80 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2987 1.2993 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 31.002 31.005 +0.01 Korean won 1111.16 1113.80 +0.24 Baht 32.80 32.80 -0.02 Peso 44.91 44.98 +0.16 Rupiah 12135.00 12145.00 +0.08 Rupee 61.81 61.76 -0.08 Ringgit 3.3415 3.3555 +0.42 Yuan 6.1369 6.1249 -0.20 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.89 105.28 -10.70 Sing dlr 1.2987 1.2632 -2.73 Taiwan dlr 31.002 29.950 -3.39 Korean won 1111.16 1055.40 -5.02 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18 Peso 44.91 44.40 -1.15 Rupiah 12135.00 12160.00 +0.21 Rupee 61.81 61.80 -0.02 Ringgit 3.3415 3.2755 -1.98 Yuan 6.1369 6.0539 -1.35 ($1=3.3415 ringgit) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)