)
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Most emerging Asian currencies
rose on Monday as the prospect of further stimulus in China and
Europe bolstered risk sentiment, after a surprise rate cut by
China's central bank underscored policymakers' determination to
fend off deflation risks.
Malaysia's ringgit outperformed regional peers
after the government decided to abolish fuel subsidies, a move
seen helping state coffers save some 20 billion ringgit ($6
billion) annually. Local shares jumped
1.2 percent.
The South Korean won gained on exporters' demand
for month-end settlements.
The Chinese yuan, however, fell after the
People's Bank of China on Friday slashed benchmark lending rates
by 40 basis points to support the world's second-largest
economy. And, sources said China is ready to cut interest rates
again and also loosen lending restrictions.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Friday
promised to use whatever means necessary to prevent the euro
zone from sliding into deflation.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 117.89 117.80 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.2987 1.2993 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 31.002 31.005 +0.01
Korean won 1111.16 1113.80 +0.24
Baht 32.80 32.80 -0.02
Peso 44.91 44.98 +0.16
Rupiah 12135.00 12145.00 +0.08
Rupee 61.81 61.76 -0.08
Ringgit 3.3415 3.3555 +0.42
Yuan 6.1369 6.1249 -0.20
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 117.89 105.28 -10.70
Sing dlr 1.2987 1.2632 -2.73
Taiwan dlr 31.002 29.950 -3.39
Korean won 1111.16 1055.40 -5.02
Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18
Peso 44.91 44.40 -1.15
Rupiah 12135.00 12160.00 +0.21
Rupee 61.81 61.80 -0.02
Ringgit 3.3415 3.2755 -1.98
Yuan 6.1369 6.0539 -1.35
($1=3.3415 ringgit)
