* Singapore dlr edges up; Q3 GDP beats forecast * Philippine peso dips on weak electronics imports (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Tuesday, helped by the yen's strength and a rebound in the Chinese yuan after it opened weaker than central bank guidance for the first time since September. Spot yuan opened at 6.1438 per dollar, compared to an official midpoint of 6.1390 published before the market open. The renminbi later turned firmer with the fixing. The yen rose as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent yen falls are positive for exporters, but hurt households as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through rises in import costs. Malaysia's ringgit rose as local traders covered short positions. The Singapore dollar edged up on data showing the city-state's economy in the third quarter grew faster than initially estimated. "Strong yen and yuan supported regional currencies, but not all of them can be beneficiaries," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "The won, especially, is not free from continuous expectations of the yen's further weakness," she added. The South Korean won dipped. The currency was the worst performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 5.2 percent loss against the dollar on concerns that a sliding yen may hurt the competitiveness of South Korean exporters versus Japanese rivals. The Philippine peso eased as slowing electronics imports raised concerns over the country's exports. Indonesia's rupiah eased on month-end dollar demand from local companies such as importers. SINGAPORE DOLLAR Singapore economy grew at an annualised rate of 3.1 percent in the third quarter compared with the April-June period. The data failed to support the city-state's currency further as the economic outlook remained modest amid uneven global recovery. Ow Foong Pheng, permanent secretary for Ministry of Trade and Industry, said growth is likely to ease in the fourth quarter on a year-on-year basis, in line with a projected slowdown in the global economy. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso eased on news electronics imports fell 22.0 percent from a year earlier. The Philippines imports electronic parts and assembles products for export. The economy is expected to have slowed in the third quarter from the previous three months on a pull-back in government spending and weak farm output, a Reuters poll showed. Dollar demand from oil importers also put pressure on the peso, traders said. Still, traders hesitated to sell the currency around 45.00 per dollar. "More remittance inflows should help push down things in the coming weeks," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said, referring to the dollar/peso pair. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.96 118.28 +0.27 Sing dlr 1.3024 1.3028 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.908 31.010 +0.33 Korean won 1112.90 1112.30 -0.05 Baht 32.79 32.83 +0.13 Peso 44.97 44.91 -0.13 Rupiah 12167.00 12148.00 -0.16 Rupee 61.99 61.94 -0.09 Ringgit 3.3465 3.3520 +0.16 Yuan 6.1405 6.1417 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.96 105.28 -10.75 Sing dlr 1.3024 1.2632 -3.01 Taiwan dlr 30.908 29.950 -3.10 Korean won 1112.90 1055.40 -5.17 Baht 32.79 32.86 +0.22 Peso 44.97 44.40 -1.28 Rupiah 12167.00 12160.00 -0.06 Rupee 61.99 61.80 -0.31 Ringgit 3.3465 3.2755 -2.12 Yuan 6.1405 6.0539 -1.41 (Editing by Eric Meijer)