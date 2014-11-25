(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Most emerging Asian currencies edged up on Tuesday, helped by the yen's strength and a rebound in the Chinese yuan after it opened weaker than central bank guidance for the first time since September. South Korea's won turned firmer, outpacing regional peers, on demand from local exporters for month-end settlements. Custodian banks bought the currency as foreign investors were net buyers in Seoul's main stock market for a sixth straight session. Foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem the won's appreciation, traders said. Spot yuan opened at 6.1438 per dollar, compared to an official midpoint of 6.1390 published before the market open. The renminbi later turned firmer with the fixing. The yen rose as Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent yen falls are positive for exporters, but hurt households as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through rises in import costs. Malaysia's ringgit rose as local traders covered short positions. The Singapore dollar edged up on data showing the city-state's economy in the third quarter grew faster than initially estimated. The Philippine peso eased as slowing electronics imports raised concerns over the country's exports. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.88 118.28 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.3023 1.3028 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.966 31.010 +0.14 Korean won 1109.10 1112.30 +0.29 Baht 32.81 32.83 +0.08 Peso 44.97 44.91 -0.13 Rupiah 12160.00 12148.00 -0.10 Rupee 61.91 61.94 +0.04 Ringgit 3.3485 3.3520 +0.10 Yuan 6.1405 6.1417 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.88 105.28 -10.69 Sing dlr 1.3023 1.2632 -3.00 Taiwan dlr 30.966 29.950 -3.28 Korean won 1109.10 1055.40 -4.84 Baht 32.81 32.86 +0.17 Peso 44.97 44.40 -1.28 Rupiah 12160.00 12160.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.91 61.80 -0.18 Ringgit 3.3485 3.2755 -2.18 Yuan 6.1405 6.0539 -1.41 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath; Editing by)