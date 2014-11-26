* Taiwan dollar at 1-week high on stock inflows * Won rises on exporters; intervention caution limits gains * Ringgit advances; lower oil prices pare upside (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as the dollar slid after a deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence overshadowed solid growth data, and on the yen's strength. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar hit a two-week high. Malaysia's ringgit touched a 1-1/2 week peak. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, slipped after a private sector report on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in November to its lowest level since June. Investors were doubtful about further gains in emerging Asian currencies as data showed the U.S. economy grew at a much faster pace than initially thought in the third quarter. "With the fundamental landscape still less than sterling for Asia, inroads by Asian currencies against the dollar may remain limited," said Emmanuel Ng, a foreign exchange strategist with OCBC Bank, in a note to clients. WON The won gained 0.3 percent to 1,106.2 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 19, on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Foreign investors extended a buying-spree in Seoul's main stock exchange to a seventh straight session. The South Korean currency pared some of its earlier gains as caution grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check the won's strength against the yen . On Tuesday, the authorities were spotted intervening, traders said, as the won strengthened to 9.3733 to the Japanese currency, compared with a six-year high of 9.3660 hit on Nov. 20. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.4 percent to 30.835 per U.S. dollar, its strongest since Nov. 19, on demand from foreign financial institutions. Foreign investors were net buyers in the island's stock market for the last six consecutive sessions, scooping up a combined net T$38.4 billion ($1.24 billion), according to exchange data. Some exporters bought the Taiwan dollar for settlements, but corporate demand was weak, as many of them did not see the current value as attractive, traders said. The central bank has not been spotted intervening to stem the currency's upside despite market caution, traders added. RINGGIT Spot ringgit advanced as far as 0.5 percent to 3.3360 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 14, tracking the currency's overnight appreciation in non-deliverable forwards markets. The ringgit pared some gains on dollar demand linked to the daily fixing. Traders sold it on rallies due to concerns that lower oil prices will hurt Malaysia's economic fundamentals, a net oil exporters and major palm oil producer. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0410 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.80 117.98 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.3005 1.3007 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.870 30.966 +0.31 Korean won 1106.90 1109.10 +0.20 Baht 32.78 32.83 +0.14 Peso 44.93 44.97 +0.09 Rupiah 12167.00 12159.00 -0.07 Rupee 61.83 61.86 +0.05 Ringgit 3.3460 3.3530 +0.21 Yuan 6.1341 6.1365 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.80 105.28 -10.63 Sing dlr 1.3005 1.2632 -2.87 Taiwan dlr 30.870 29.950 -2.98 Korean won 1106.90 1055.40 -4.65 Baht 32.78 32.86 +0.24 Peso 44.93 44.40 -1.19 Rupiah 12167.00 12160.00 -0.06 Rupee 61.83 61.80 -0.05 Ringgit 3.3460 3.2755 -2.11 Yuan 6.1341 6.0539 -1.31 ($1 = 30.8670 Taiwan dollar) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)