(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 26 Most emerging Asian currencies gained on Wednesday as the dollar slid after a deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence overshadowed solid growth data, and on the yen's strength. The won rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,106.2 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 19, on demand from exporters for month-end settlements. Foreign investors extended a buying-spree in Seoul's main stock exchange to a seventh straight session. The Taiwan dollar rose on continued stock inflows. Malaysia's ringgit advanced as far as 0.5 percent to 3.3360 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 14, tracking the currency's overnight appreciation in the non-deliverable forwards markets. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's performance against six major currencies, slipped after a private sector report on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence fell in November to its lowest level since June. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.71 117.98 +0.23 Sing dlr 1.2998 1.3007 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.945 30.966 +0.07 Korean won 1105.62 1109.10 +0.31 Baht 32.77 32.83 +0.16 Peso 44.92 44.97 +0.11 Rupiah 12163.00 12159.00 -0.03 Rupee 61.87 61.86 -0.02 Ringgit 3.3450 3.3530 +0.24 Yuan 6.1400 6.1365 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.71 105.28 -10.56 Sing dlr 1.2998 1.2632 -2.82 Taiwan dlr 30.945 29.950 -3.22 Korean won 1105.62 1055.40 -4.54 Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27 Peso 44.92 44.40 -1.17 Rupiah 12163.00 12160.00 -0.02 Rupee 61.87 61.80 -0.11 Ringgit 3.3450 3.2755 -2.08 Yuan 6.1400 6.0539 -1.40 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)