Nov 27 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0130 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0130 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 117.57 117.74 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2981 1.2979 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.863 30.952 +0.29 Korean won 1102.10 1106.50 +0.40 Baht 32.74 32.79 +0.13 Peso 44.90 44.92 +0.04 Rupiah 12175.00 12170.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.85 61.85 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3410 3.3510 +0.30 Yuan 6.1377 6.1389 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 117.57 105.28 -10.46 Sing dlr 1.2981 1.2632 -2.69 Taiwan dlr 30.863 29.950 -2.96 Korean won 1102.10 1055.40 -4.24 Baht 32.74 32.86 +0.36 Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12 Rupiah 12175.00 12160.00 -0.12 Rupee 61.85 61.80 -0.07 Ringgit 3.3410 3.2755 -1.96 Yuan 6.1377 6.0539 -1.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)