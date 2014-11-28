US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Goldman, J&J results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Nov 28 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.25 117.79 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.3012 1.2980 -0.25 Taiwan dlr 30.915 30.951 +0.12 Korean won 1104.60 1098.40 -0.56 Baht 32.80 32.78 -0.06 Peso 44.90 44.85 -0.11 Rupiah 12190.00 12176.00 -0.11 Rupee 61.88 61.88 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3640 3.3465 -0.52 Yuan 6.1430 6.1392 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.25 105.28 -10.97 Sing dlr 1.3012 1.2632 -2.92 Taiwan dlr 30.915 29.950 -3.12 Korean won 1104.60 1055.40 -4.45 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18 Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12 Rupiah 12190.00 12160.00 -0.25 Rupee 61.88 61.80 -0.12 Ringgit 3.3640 3.2755 -2.63 Yuan 6.1430 6.0539 -1.45 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)
Apr 18 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 13,019.3 22,629.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trad