* Ringgit may head to 3.4295/dollar * Malaysia intervention spotted to curb ringgit loss-traders * Won to see longest monthly losing streak since 2008 crisis (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Malaysia's ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies, hitting a near five-year low on Friday as oil prices tumbled, while regional units were poised to suffer depreciation in November. The ringgit lost as much as 0.8 percent to 3.3720 per dollar, its weakest since March 2010, as offshore funds dumped the currency on fears that lower oil prices may hurt Malaysia, a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. Brent crude fell close to a four-year low touched in the previous session after OPEC decided not to cut oil output to support prices. "The sharp drop in oil prices will weigh on the fiscal position and the trade balance position," said Jonathan Cavenagh, senior FX strategist with Westpac in Singapore. "Only central bank intervention stands in the way of further USD/MYR strength." Malaysia's central bank was spotted intervening to limit the ringgit's losses, traders said. Still, spot ringgit is seen weakening to 3.4295, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation from 2009 to 2011, analysts said. The country narrowed the fiscal deficit to 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, and Prime Minister Najib Razak wants to further trim the gap to 3.5 percent this year and to 3 percent in 2015, heading toward a balanced budget by 2020. Malaysia's exports in September rose 2.0 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations, government data showed on Nov. 7. The ringgit was the No. 3 worst-performing emerging Asian currency with a 2.8 percent loss against the dollar so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data. "We remain unconstructive on MYR," said Sacha Tihanyi, a senior currency strategist for Scotiabank, said in a research note. "Though USDMYR has traded through our end of year target of 3.30 rather rapidly in November, we continue to see further weakness and will likely be revising up our USDMYR forecasts for 2015 and 2016." South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar underperformed the ringgit on concerns that a weaker yen will reduce competitiveness of those countries' exporters. WON DOWN FOR 3RD MONTH The won has fallen 3.5 percent so far in November, a third consecutive monthly depreciation and the longest monthly losing streak since the November 2008 global credit crisis, Thomson Reuters data shows. Adding to the gloomy outlook, South Korea's industrial output in October unexpectedly fell, data showed on Friday. The South Korean currency led a monthly slide in emerging Asian currencies. "Given very weak October data and our expectation of a fall in November exports, we cannot rule out the possibility of a 25bp rate cut on 11 December, though this is not our base case," Nomura economist Young Sun Kwon wrote in a research note. The ringgit has lost 2.4 percent so far in November, which would also be a third straight monthly slide. The Taiwan dollar has eased 1.5 percent. Singapore's dollar has fallen 1.3 percent, which would be a fifth consecutive monthly depreciation, the longest monthly losing spree since March 2013. The Indonesian rupiah has lost 1.0 percent, while the Indian rupee has slid 0.9 percent. The Chinese yuan has fallen 0.6 percent, which would be the largest monthly loss since April. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.29 117.79 -0.42 Sing dlr 1.3026 1.2980 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.948 30.951 +0.01 Korean won 1107.30 1098.40 -0.80 Baht 32.80 32.78 -0.05 Peso 44.89 44.85 -0.09 Rupiah 12200.00 12176.00 -0.20 Rupee 61.89 61.88 -0.02 Ringgit 3.3700 3.3465 -0.70 Yuan 6.1479 6.1392 -0.14 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.29 105.28 -11.00 Sing dlr 1.3026 1.2632 -3.02 Taiwan dlr 30.948 29.950 -3.22 Korean won 1107.30 1055.40 -4.69 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.19 Peso 44.89 44.40 -1.10 Rupiah 12200.00 12160.00 -0.33 Rupee 61.89 61.80 -0.15 Ringgit 3.3700 3.2755 -2.80 Yuan 6.1479 6.0539 -1.53 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)