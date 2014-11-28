(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Malaysia's ringgit fell to a near five-year low on Friday as oil prices tumbled, while emerging Asian currencies were poised to suffer depreciation in November. The ringgit lost as much as 0.8 percent to 3.3750 per dollar, its weakest since March 2010, as offshore funds dumped the currency on fears that lower oil prices may hurt Malaysia, a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. The country's central bank was spotted intervening to limit the ringgit's losses, traders said. The South Korean won ended November down 3.6 percent against the dollar, reporting a third consecutive monthly depreciation. That was the longest monthly losing streak since the November 2008 global credit crisis, Thomson Reuters data shows. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to check the won's strength against the yen , traders said. The won hit 9.3116 on Friday to the Japanese unit, its strongest since August 2008. The ringgit has lost 2.5 percent so far in November, which would also be a third straight monthly slide. The Taiwan dollar closed the month 1.8 percent weaker. Singapore's dollar has fallen 1.3 percent, which would be a fifth consecutive monthly depreciation, the longest monthly losing spree since March 2013. The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah have lost 1 percent each. The Chinese yuan has fallen 0.5 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.23 117.79 -0.37 Sing dlr 1.3035 1.2980 -0.42 Taiwan dlr 31.030 30.951 -0.25 Korean won 1107.04 1098.40 -0.78 Baht 32.80 32.78 -0.06 Peso 44.89 44.85 -0.09 Rupiah 12198.00 12176.00 -0.18 Rupee 61.99 61.88 -0.19 Ringgit 3.3750 3.3465 -0.84 Yuan 6.1450 6.1392 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.23 105.28 -10.96 Sing dlr 1.3035 1.2632 -3.09 Taiwan dlr 31.030 29.950 -3.48 Korean won 1107.04 1055.40 -4.66 Baht 32.80 32.86 +0.18 Peso 44.89 44.40 -1.10 Rupiah 12198.00 12160.00 -0.31 Rupee 61.99 61.80 -0.31 Ringgit 3.3750 3.2755 -2.95 Yuan 6.1450 6.0539 -1.48 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)