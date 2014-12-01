* Ringgit near 5-year low on oil worries, dollar fixing
demand
* Won hit 15-month low on unexpected exports slide, yen
* Rupiah touches 11-month low; Oct exports disappoint
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Emerging Asian currencies from
Malaysia's ringgit to South Korea's won hit new lows on Monday,
as data highlighted the economic toll wrought by plunging oil
prices, sending the dollar broadly higher.
The ringgit underperformed regional peers, falling
to around 5-year lows as investors worried that U.S. crude's
slide to a five-year low will hurt growth in Malaysia, a net oil
exporter and major palm oil producer.
South Korea's won touched its weakest in more
than 15 months after data showed an unexpected slide in November
exports and as the yen fell to its lowest in more than
seven years against the dollar.
The selloffs in the region's currencies come as sliding oil
prices continue to stir deflation fears in the euro zone and
Japan.
"Falling oil price reflects partly growth concerns, which
are Asian FX negative. The monetary stance is expected to shift
to easing bias in the medium-term," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
Earlier on Monday, China reported slower growth in its
manufacturing sector in November, suggesting the world's
second-largest economy is still losing momentum.
China's yuan eased to two-month lows after the
central bank set another weaker midpoint.
The Indonesian rupiah didn't escape the grim mood,
skidding to an 11-month low as October exports fell more than
expected.
Commonwealth Bank's Ji expects markets to increase the odds
of a rate cut in Malaysia amid the deterioration in the trade
sector, adding that in general the dollar is likely to remain
firm this week.
Traders will also be focused on central bank meetings of the
euro zone, England and Australia this week.
RINGGIT
The ringgit lost as much as 1.6 percent to 3.4375 per
dollar, its weakest since February 2010.
The Malaysian currency came under pressure from dollar
demand linked to daily-fixing, while the central bank was
suspected of intervening to limit the unit's depreciation,
traders said.
WON
The won fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1,120 per dollar, its
weakest since Aug. 23, 2013, after data showed exports in
November unexpectedly tumbled their most in more than 1-1/2
years, increasing pressure for further rate cuts.
RUPIAH
The rupiah slid 0.6 percent to 12,270 per dollar, its
weakest since Jan. 7.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR),
which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage
exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 12,264 rupiah per
dollar, weaker than Wednesday's 12,196.
Indonesia's exports in October fell a worse-than-expected
2.21 percent from a year earlier, while a survey showed
manufacturing activity contracted in November to its weakest
level since early 2011.
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)