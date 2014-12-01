(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Dec 1 Malaysia's ringgit was set to suffer its biggest two-day slide since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis, leading the losers among emerging Asian currencies as data highlighted the economic toll of plunging oil prices. The dollar was broadly higher. The ringgit fell 2.5 percent to 3.4340 per dollar as of 0810 GMT from Thursday's close of 3.3465, according to Thomson Reuters data. Earlier on Monday, the Malaysian currency slipped as far as 3.4375, its weakest since February 2010. That would be the largest two-day depreciation since July 1998, the data showed. In 1998, Malaysia fixed the ringgit at 3.8000 but abandoned the peg in July 2005. Investors were concerned the U.S. crude's slide to a five-year low will hurt growth in Malaysia, a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer. The Indonesian rupiah slid 0.6 percent to 12,273 per dollar, its weakest since Dec. 27, 2013. Indonesia's exports in October fell a worse-than-expected 2.21 percent from a year earlier, while a survey showed manufacturing activity contracted in November to its weakest level since early 2011. The South Korean won touched its weakest in more than 15 months after data showed an unexpected slide in November exports and as the yen fell to its lowest in more than seven years against the dollar. The won pared much of earlier losses on exporters' demand for settlements, while the foreign exchange authorities were suspected of intervening to check the won's strength against the yen, traders said. The South Korean unit on Friday hit 9.3116 versus the yen, its strongest since August 2008. The Philippine peso edged up, bucking against regional depreciation, on demand linked to remittances from overseas Filipino workers. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0810 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.73 118.61 -0.10 Sing dlr 1.3077 1.3045 -0.24 Taiwan dlr 31.130 31.039 -0.29 Korean won 1111.65 1107.90 -0.34 Baht 32.91 32.82 -0.27 Peso 44.83 44.89 +0.13 Rupiah 12270.00 12199.00 -0.58 Rupee 62.09 62.03 -0.11 Ringgit 3.4340 3.3825 -1.50 Yuan 6.1488 6.1450 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.73 105.28 -11.33 Sing dlr 1.3077 1.2632 -3.40 Taiwan dlr 31.130 29.950 -3.79 Korean won 1111.65 1055.40 -5.06 Baht 32.91 32.86 -0.14 Peso 44.83 44.40 -0.97 Rupiah 12270.00 12160.00 -0.90 Rupee 62.09 61.80 -0.47 Ringgit 3.4340 3.2755 -4.62 Yuan 6.1488 6.0539 -1.54 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)