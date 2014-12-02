* Won up as S.Korea rating is higher than Japan * S.Korea exporters buy won, intervention caution limits * Ringgit gains on short-covering; oil worries remain (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Most emerging Asian currencies rebounded on Tuesday as the dollar stepped back following a rebound in crude oil prices from five-year lows. The won led regional gains after Moody's Investors Service downgraded Japan's debt rating, pushing it below South Korea. Moody's lowered Japan's debt rating by one notch to A1, citing uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-rating goal. Its rating on South Korea is Aa3. "Emerging Asian currencies may rebound further as factors for Japan's downgrade may have been priced in to some degree. The yen's weakness is not seen accelerating either," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Still, I doubt how much the ringgit could rise from here," Park added. The Malaysian currency rose after crude oil's sharp rebound. Malaysia is a net oil exporter and major palm oil producer, and the recent plunge in oil prices heightened concerns over slower domestic economic growth. WON The won rose on demand from South Korea's exporters for settlements and the dollar's broad weakness. The currency pared some of gains on data showing inflation in November cooled to a nine-month low, reinforcing expectations for additional policy easing in coming months. Caution also grew over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to check the currency's strength against the yen, especially as the Japanese currency gave up earlier gains. "Despite exporters' deals, there were dollar bids around 1,106 amid caution over the yen/won," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul, referring to dollar/won rate. Against the yen, the won stood at 9.3323, compared to a six-year high of 9.3116 hit on Friday. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as investors unwound bearish bets after the currency on Monday suffered its largest two-day loss since the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis. It gave up some of earlier gains on persistent worries about the impact of lower oil prices on the economy. U.S. crude futures slipped below $69 a barrel on Tuesday in Asia. A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said he would buy the ringgit only around 3.4400 per dollar. On Monday, the Malaysian currency fell to 3.4375, its weakest since February 2010. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 118.38 118.40 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.3045 1.3066 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 31.040 31.139 +0.32 Korean won 1105.80 1113.50 +0.70 Baht 32.77 32.88 +0.34 Peso 44.76 44.83 +0.17 Rupiah 12270.00 12270.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.99 62.02 +0.06 Ringgit 3.4205 3.4335 +0.38 Yuan 6.1490 6.1520 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 118.38 105.28 -11.07 Sing dlr 1.3045 1.2632 -3.17 Taiwan dlr 31.040 29.950 -3.51 Korean won 1105.80 1055.40 -4.56 Baht 32.77 32.86 +0.27 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.80 Rupiah 12270.00 12160.00 -0.90 Rupee 61.99 61.80 -0.30 Ringgit 3.4205 3.2755 -4.24 Yuan 6.1490 6.0539 -1.55 (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by)